Fullstack Academy and the University of Illinois Chicago Team Together to Help Professionals Enter Growing Tech Industry

The University of Illinois Chicago Tech Bootcamps will teach students highly marketable skills in coding and cybersecurity in as little as 12 weeks, helping students secure well-paying, in-demand tech jobs. There will also be part-time courses available that last 26 weeks. The programs are designed for early career and experienced professionals and will initially take place in a live, online format, enabling individuals of any tech skill level to learn from their homes and enter the growing tech sector quickly.

Specifically, more than 15,000 cybersecurity jobs are open in Chicago, with another 8,000 available in software development, according to Cyberseek and Indeed. Future projections indicate an aggressive tech growth in coming years, based on announcements made by some of the world's preeminent companies.

Uber plans to hire 2,000 new employees in the region over the next 2-3 years at its Uber Freight headquarters.

plans to hire 2,000 new employees in the region over the next 2-3 years at its Uber Freight headquarters. Google's new Chicago -based finance hub will require hundreds of new hires, including tech professionals.

new -based finance hub will require hundreds of new hires, including tech professionals. GE will relocate several jobs, many in software engineering and development, to its downtown Chicago office.

will relocate several jobs, many in software engineering and development, to its downtown office. Vistex has announced plans for 300 new hires at a Chicago -based office.

This partnership enables UIC and Fullstack Academy to offer more award-winning curricula to Chicago-area residents, helping meet the region's growing tech demands quickly.

"Given its prominence across Chicago, leadership in research and workforce development, and continued enrollment growth, UIC is an ideal partner as we aim to expand our presence in the Windy City," said Nimit Maru, Fullstack Academy co-founder and co-CEO. "Through UIC, we're now uniquely positioned to train more professionals that will be needed to keep pace with the area's tech growth, and also connect with more organizations to help them hire the best tech talent in the region."

Graduates of the University of Illinois Chicago Tech Bootcamps will qualify for coding and cybersecurity jobs, where the average entry-level salary for these sectors ranges between $63,000 to $75,000 in Chicago.

"In today's increasingly digital environment, where many are seeking new career opportunities, we felt it was imperative to offer more live, online learning opportunities to help professionals of any experience level enter the tech workforce," said TJ Augustine, Vice Chancellor for Innovation at UIC. "Teaming with Fullstack Academy is an ideal and seamless way to develop more coding and cybersecurity experts and help stimulate our city's rapid growth in the tech sector."

With this partnership, UIC is the latest academic institution to join Fullstack Academy's growing university program that aims to make accelerated live, online skills training available to individuals anywhere in the country. Fullstack has previously partnered with other esteemed institutions such as Caltech, California Polytechnic State University, Virginia Tech and more.

The coding track of this program will be offered in both a full-time and part-time format, while the cyber track will operate as part time only. In-person classes will be available at the appropriate time in the future. In advance of applications opening January 2021, individuals can complete an interest form to be notified when registration begins.

About Fullstack Academy

Before Fullstack Academy came to life in 2012, co-founders and co-CEOs David Yang and Nimit Maru worked as software engineers and engineering leaders at startups and large and mid-size companies. Over time, they realized that providing a high-quality, immersive coding education at an accelerated pace was not only impactful but also scalable. Fullstack Academy was founded with the idea that coding and software development have the power to positively influence communities and economies. Since then, Fullstack has expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first coding bootcamp in NYC to offer deferred tuition and an inclusive and supportive community for women+-identifying applicants. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and has added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless startups. More details can be found at fullstackacademy.com or at gracehopper.com . Fullstack Academy is part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher- education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit zovio.com .

About University of Illinois Chicago

Located in the heart of one of the world's great cities, the University of Illinois Chicago is Chicago's largest university and only public research institution. Its 16 academic colleges serve more than 33,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. UIC is recognized as one of the most ethnically rich and culturally diverse campuses in the nation, a leader in providing access to underrepresented students. With one of the largest colleges of medicine in the nation, and colleges of dentistry, pharmacy, public health, nursing, social work, and applied health sciences, UIC is the state's principal educator of health professionals and a major healthcare provider to underserved communities. UIC students become professionals in fields ranging from law and business to engineering to education, liberal arts and sciences, urban planning, and social work, as well as architecture, design and the arts. UIC is an integral part of the educational, technological, and cultural fabric of one of the world's greatest cities.

