Fullstack Academy and the University of Oklahoma Partner to Offer Programs that will Help Fill State's Skills Gap in Cybersecurity and Coding

Offered through the University of Oklahoma's College of Continuing Education, also known as OU Outreach, the bootcamp will help address the 3,074 cybersecurity positions ( Cyberseek ) and 2,377 software development jobs ( Indeed ) available in the Sooner State.

"Oklahoma is an important hub for energy, bioscience, aviation and aerospace, and logistics, all sectors with significant tech needs and highly sensitive information exchanging hands every day," said Nimit Maru, co-founder and co-CEO of Fullstack Academy. "The need for qualified coding and cybersecurity professionals to serve and protect these industries is paramount. Through an established academic institution in OU, the state's top corporations and government agencies will have access to a larger and more qualified talent pool to fill the skills gap quickly in its growing economy."

The new part-time Live Online OU Outreach Tech Bootcamps, which will offer courses in coding and cybersecurity, will prepare adult learners for high-paying, in-demand jobs in Oklahoma and beyond in just 26 weeks.

According to ZipRecuiter, the average entry-level cybersecurity salary in Oklahoma is $67,253, nearly 25% higher than the state's average entry-level salary across all industries for those with a bachelor's degree ($54,959). The average cybersecurity salary at all levels in Oklahoma exceeds six-figures, currently at $104,131.

"We've seen the impact that Fullstack Academy has had on helping develop qualified coding and cybersecurity talent," said Dr. Belinda Biscoe, senior associate vice president of University Outreach for the University of Oklahoma. "Given our unique position within the state of Oklahoma, we felt it was imperative that we team with an exceptional organization that will attract job seekers and career-changers throughout our state."

The programs, which do not require OU enrollment or prior technical experience, will start accepting applications in early 2021. Individuals can complete an interest form to be notified when registration begins.

About Fullstack Academy

Before Fullstack Academy came to life in 2012, co-founders and co-CEOs David Yang and Nimit Maru worked as software engineers and engineering leaders at startups and large and mid-size companies. Over time, they realized that providing a high-quality, immersive coding education at an accelerated pace was not only impactful but also scalable. Fullstack Academy was founded with the idea that coding and software development have the power to positively influence communities and economies. Since then, Fullstack has expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first coding bootcamp in NYC to offer deferred tuition and an inclusive and supportive community for women+-identifying applicants. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and has added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless startups. More details can be found at fullstackacademy.com or at gracehopper.com . Fullstack Academy is part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher- education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit zovio.com .

