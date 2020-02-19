Fullstack Academy Expands Partnership with the University of San Diego as Region is Poised to Lead Tech Growth Nationally

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to burgeoning interest in its recently launched cyber bootcamp , Fullstack Academy announced today it has expanded its partnership with the University of San Diego (USD) with the establishment of a program that teaches web programming skills.

One of the longest-running and most successful coding bootcamps in the country, Fullstack Academy brings the program to a market that experienced a 19.7% increase in software and technology jobs over the past two years, according to CBRE Tech. The growth supports a Wall Street Journal report that San Diego is one of the top-five cities responsible for 90% of U.S. high-tech job growth.

Coupled with job growth projections indicating San Diego will add about 8,500 tech-based positions in the next 10 years, demand for skilled professionals will be essential to meet the needs of regional development projects such as a 2.6 million square-foot Amazon distribution center and the Otay Crossings Commerce Center. Examples of jobs students will qualify for include web developer, software engineer and full-stack developer.

"The new University of San Diego Coding Bootcamp will provide students with the training and network opportunities they need for in-demand skilled technology jobs in as few as 12 weeks," said Nimit Maru, Fullstack Academy co-founder. "The program is ideal for tech beginners—including college students and young or experienced professionals—who are looking to make career changes. It is perfect for San Diegans in non-tech industries such as military, education, retail and manufacturing who seek an opportunity to discover a new passion and career path."

Teaching full-stack JavaScript, the bootcamp offers a project-based curriculum where students will build more than 13 projects during the course, giving them practical experience and a robust portfolio upon graduation. Students are also afforded networking opportunities and connected with a dedicated career counselor for resume reviews, LinkedIn profile updates and job search guidance.

"Because San Diego will continue to experience aggressive technology sector growth, it is imperative we proactively ensure our community has the requisite skills," said Andy Drotos, Director of Professional and Public Programs at USD's Division of Professional and Continuing Education. "Expanding our partnership with Fullstack Academy means our local workforce will have more options when transitioning to a new career in an expeditious and effective manner."

Students may participate in either a part-time, 26-week course or a full-time, 12-week course. Upon completion, graduates will receive a certificate from Fullstack Academy and USD. Scholarships between $500-$2,000 are available for active and retired military veterans as well as USD alumni, current students and employees, among others. Classes are expected to begin in May 2020.

About USD's Division of Professional and Continuing Education

The University of San Diego's Division of Professional and Continuing Education (PCE) offers a robust portfolio of courses and programs needed by aspiring professionals that evolves in response to their professional development in the fields of business, education, health care and more. PCE nurtures key partnerships on the local, national and international level to better serve working professionals who seek to enhance or build their careers, as well as with their employers to help achieve their highest value and potential. Learn more about USD's Professional and Continuing Education , visit PCE.SanDiego.edu.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy opened in 2013, after co-founders David Yang and Nimit Maru opted to devote themselves full-time to building a coding school. Since then, they've expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first all-women coding bootcamp in the nation to offer deferred tuition. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless start-ups. More details can be found at https://www.fullstackacademy.com or at https://www.gracehopper.com . Fullstack Academy was acquired by Zovio in 2019.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

