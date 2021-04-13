Fullstack Academy Launches Data Analytics Bootcamp Program

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullstack Academy , a national tech education provider, announced today that it has expanded its bootcamp portfolio by launching a data analytics curriculum aimed at training professionals with the skills needed to qualify for and fill the 600,000-plus data job postings in the U.S.

In addition to more than half-million available jobs in data analytics, the industry projects a 21.5% job growth rate over the next decade. Demand for data analytics professionals has driven the average median salary for entry level data analysts to nearly $75,000 across the country, according to Burning Glass , an analytics software company.

The new bootcamp curriculum provides interested tech career-seekers with an opportunity to close the skills-gap and enter the workforce in as little as 10 weeks.

"As corporate and industrial investment in digital transformation, machine learning and statistical modeling for leaner operations and smarter decision-making continues to grow, technology industry-leading businesses are searching for highly skilled data analysts now more than ever," said Mogan Subramaniam, President of Fullstack Academy . "To help meet these needs, we've developed a dynamic curriculum and have hired exceptional instructors to ensure this program matches the experience and success of our coding and cybersecurity bootcamps."

Taught by data analytics professionals, Fullstack's Data Analytics Bootcamp will ensure students learn SQL, Python and data visualization skills and earn the most in-demand certifications that companies seek when hiring talent for these positions.

Registration is now open for the full-time, 10-week or part-time, 26-week bootcamps at Fullstack's New York City campus. In the coming months, Fullstack will also launch this curriculum with several of its university partners across the U.S.

"In nearly every industry - from retail and banking to manufacturing and construction - companies are transitioning to data-driven practices that improve efficiency, profitability and safety, said Lesia Harhaj, Director of Career Success at Fullstack Academy . "Similar to our coding and cyber bootcamps that have helped students transition into tech careers, this program will support students every step of the way as they seek to enter into the data analytics field. From learning the basics to building a portfolio and supporting the job search through networking opportunities with employers, students are provided coaching and other resources to help them create a job-search tool kit and enter a growing, in-demand industry."

Fullstack offers scholarships ranging from $1,000 to full-tuition for the bootcamp, and also provides financing options through its loan partners. It also hosts prep courses that allow students to decide if data analytics is an ideal career path before investing in the full bootcamp. Individuals may learn more at https://www.fullstackacademy.com/data-analytics-bootcamp .

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy is a coding bootcamp based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development and cybersecurity bootcamps at its Chicago and New York City campuses and online. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women+ students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. Fullstack Academy is a part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

