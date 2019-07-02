FullStack Modular Adds Jeremy Linzee as Chief Design Officer

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStack Modular , LLC, the turnkey modular prefabricated solution for developers of multifamily buildings, hotels, and dormitories, today announces the appointment of Architect, Jeremy Linzee, as Chief Design Officer.

In this new position Mr. Linzee will lead all design efforts, which includes serving as the design liaison to clients, architect of record and engineers of record. Additionally, he will manage the in-house architectural and engineering teams and oversee designs, materials and processes innovation.

A graduate of Harvard University and Princeton University School of Architecture, Mr. Linzee comes to FullStack Modular from bld architecture where as Director of Design he led all of the firm's design efforts including such projects as Nassau Coliseum Retail, New York State Greenmarket Regional Food Hub, and Netflix Film Studios in Brooklyn.

Previously, Mr. Linzee was a Project Architect at Diller Scofidio + Renfro, where he headed the design of Exits, the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum Visitor Experience, and the Hirshhorn Museum Lobby and worked as a project architect on The High Line/Phase 2, and The Shed. Prior, while a Project Architect at Kohn Pedersen Fox, he worked on such projects as Wheelock Square, Texas Methodist Research Center and Dulles International Airport.

"Jeremy brings an incredibly talented and diverse background within the field of architecture and a passion for new ways of thinking," said Roger Krulak, CEO of FullStack Modular. "We are very excited to have him on the team."

About his hiring Mr. Linzee adds: "The growing forces of economic inequality and climate insecurity are part of a global shift that has demanded a response from the architectural community. The increasing focus on the technical, economic and social aspects of the built environment in lieu of the previous emphasis on architecture's formal language is one example of how this response is playing out. My gut says that it is also a good time to take a deeper look at the profession itself. FullStack Modular is in the process of creating an innovative model for not only the way buildings will be constructed in the future, but also how architects and engineering teams will design and think about them, and I am incredibly excited to be joining the team at this fascinating point in time."

