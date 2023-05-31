Fullsteam hires Dirk Izzo as President and Chief Operating Officer

AUBURN, Ala., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullsteam Holdings LLC ("Fullsteam"), a payments technology and vertical software holding company backed by Aquiline Capital Partners LLC, today announced it has hired Dirk Izzo as the company's President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Izzo brings over two decades of experience in building technology businesses and developing platforms that solve clients' problems. He most recently served on the leadership team of NCR, a leading provider of consumer transaction technologies, where he was the President and General Manager of NCR's Hospitality business. Mr. Izzo has also served in leadership roles at Nielsen, the global information and media company, as Senior Vice President & COO of Asia, Middle East and Africa. Earlier in his career he worked as a Consulting Principal at IBM Global Services.

As President and COO, Mr. Izzo will continue to drive Fullsteam's growth organically and through the integration of software companies acquired by Fullsteam, which total 70 to date. Mr. Izzo's customer-centric mindset will enhance the company's efforts to deliver industry-leading software and payments products through a multi-channel, vertical-specific go-to-market strategy which will include the cross-selling of value-added services to the company's existing base of over 50,000 customers. Having built NCR Hospitality's SaaS strategy and teams to deliver against corporate revenue and EBITDA goals, he will help bolster Fullsteam's capabilities across all of its companies and throughout its 1,400-member workforce.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dirk to the Fullsteam team," said Michael Lawler, founder and CEO of Fullsteam. "Dirk's extensive background building payments and technology businesses across a wide range of industry verticals makes him the perfect person to continue building Fullsteam. We look forward to Dirk's leadership and contributions as we continue our mission to provide simplified payment infrastructure and enhanced operational support to our customers."

"I am honored to be joining Fullsteam at such an exciting time in the industry as the company continues to lead the evolution of software and payments," said Mr. Izzo. "Fullsteam is a company that has a proven track record of delivering industry-tailored solutions that disrupt that status quo and drive business impact. I look forward to continuing that mission alongside such a talented team and can't wait to get started."

About Fullsteam Holdings LLC

Fullsteam is a leading payments and software company headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. Fullsteam provides its companies with streamlined payments infrastructure and enhanced operational support to better serve customers. Fullsteam is actively seeking further acquisitions across multiple software verticals. For more information on the company, please visit Fullsteam.com.

