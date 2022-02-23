FullStory Announces Record Expansion as Global Brands Turn to Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) to Drive Growth and Transformation

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the market and technology leader in Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) , today announced record growth and rapid market expansion in 2021, as companies increasingly rely on FullStory's innovative DXI platform to understand and improve the digital products and experiences that drive business success.

In 2021, FullStory increased its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 70% year over year, as product, engineering, and marketing teams chose FullStory to understand users' digital experiences, eliminate friction, and rapidly capitalize on opportunities to improve. The company won key deals against competitors at industry-leading brands, including Groupon, Automattic, and L'Occitane. FullStory closed five of its nine biggest deals in the last quarter of 2021, as large enterprises implement DXI as the system of record for digital business.

"As people manage more of their work and personal lives online, companies across industries have embraced FullStory for the insights they need to deliver premium digital products and experiences," said Scott Voigt, CEO and co-founder of FullStory. "FullStory's comprehensive DXI platform provides a unique view of real user behavior and surfaces the 'unknown unknowns' to drive product analytics, UX research, conversion optimization, and more. We're honored to be the first choice for so many incredible brands that are making digital better for billions of people around the globe."

FullStory closed a $100 million funding round at a $1.8 billion valuation in August 2021 and now delivers DXI-powered results in over 60 countries. The FullStory platform analyzed behavioral data across nearly 17.5 billion sessions and more than 1 trillion interactions in 2021, using advanced machine learning (ML) and behavioral heuristics to deliver privacy-first insights that enable companies to build better digital products and experiences.

Additional 2021 highlights include:

Client success driving enterprise growth

Today, more than 3,200 companies use FullStory's DXI platform to gain insight into what users are doing – and why – on web and mobile channels. The platform serves 10 of the top 20 private cloud companies in the world (Forbes Cloud 100) and 10 of the 40 top online retailers (DigitalCommerce360 Top 500).

More than half of FullStory's enterprise clients increased their investment with FullStory in 2021. The company also posted record international growth, supported by key wins at Kogan, Mammut, MYOB, Zip, Endeavour Group, Flight Centre, and Riachuelo, with 100% revenue gains across EMEA and APAC.

Award-winning DXI innovation

FullStory has continuously delivered new DXI innovations, including enhancements to Signals and Funnels that uncover blindspots and opportunities, as well as new mobile capabilities to optimize the in-app journey without compromising performance. FullStory also raised the bar for DXI with new ML capabilities that transform comprehensive digital experience data into insightful journey maps. This uncovers previously unknown opportunities to perfect the user experience while reducing signal noise, with no manual instrumentation or maintenance required.

"FullStory's DXI platform uniquely marries quantitative and qualitative insights with relevant session context at the scale of a trillion-plus events a year – all while meeting enterprise requirements for security, privacy, and data integration," said Michael Morrissey, CTO of FullStory. "As we extend and deepen our platform capabilities, we'll continue to provide enterprises with value far beyond traditional approaches – ultimately improving digital experiences for users everywhere."

FullStory was widely recognized in 2021 for technology excellence and corporate growth. Honors include Qualtrics Technology Partner of the Year , Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 ranking , and the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter .

Expanded leadership bench

FullStory continued rounding out its executive management team to guide and accelerate the next phase of growth. In addition to adding former Adobe CEO and Permira Senior Advisor Bruce Chizen and Salesforce veteran and Sprout Social President Ryan Barretto to its Board of Directors , FullStory appointed Edelita Tichepco as CFO and Google veteran Jim Miller as VP of Recruitment . Will Schnabel also joined FullStory as SVP of Alliances & Partnerships, bringing a wealth of experience in forging strategic partnerships and building an ecosystem of powerful integrations from his time at Accenture, IBM Watson, and others.

In addition, FullStory more than doubled its employee base in 2021, with triple-digit growth in every region where it operates. The company currently has more than 500 employees worldwide with teams around the globe, including Atlanta, San Francisco, London, Sydney, and Singapore.

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping thousands of companies, including Fortune 100 companies and the world's most innovative consumer brands, make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and reclaim revenue. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.fullstory.com .

SOURCE FullStory