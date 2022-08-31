FullStory Announces Spark, the First Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) Conference

More than 30 speakers - including Anheuser-Busch InBev, FTD, JetBlue, Kimberly-Clark, project44 - to share exclusive insights on building and sharing DX data across the organization

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI), today announced that Spark , the first-ever DXI conference, will take place at the Omni CNN Center in Atlanta on Oct. 3 - 5, 2022. The inaugural event connects and empowers product, engineering and UX leaders around the globe to use DXI data and insights in new ways and create standout user experiences that drive digital growth and transformation.

Open to all, the in-person and virtual event features more than 30 speakers and 20 results-driven sessions designed to help the community gain a deeper understanding of DXI tools and practices, discover actionable strategies to unlock new value from DX data across the organization, and learn how to fuel better, faster decisions that grow revenue and impact the bottom line. A jampacked 2+ days of DXI content includes keynotes, panels, learning labs, and real-world case studies, as well as networking opportunities to share experiences and innovate together.

Spark keynotes include former Netflix VP of Product Gibson Biddle; renowned global tech ethnographer Tricia Wang; and FullStory CEO Scott Voigt. Additional thought-provoking speakers include:

Anisha: CX Product Manager at Endeavor Beverage Group

Andy Ford : Global Head of Product Design at Kimberly-Clark

: Global Head of Product Design at Kimberly-Clark Darlene Miranda : Product Management, UX Design and Research at Daily Pay

: Product Management, UX Design and Research at Daily Pay Dasha Godunova: Director of Digital Products at JetBlue

Harold Merrell : Engineering Manager - Mobile Architecture at Anheuser-Busch InBev

: Engineering Manager - Mobile Architecture at Anheuser-Busch InBev Joel Karczewski : CTO at Mariner Finance

: CTO at Mariner Finance Lars Wiedenhofer : Observability - Mission Control at Daily Pay

: Observability - Mission Control at Daily Pay Matt Powell : CTO at FTD

: CTO at FTD Q Carlson: SVP of Design at project44

"DXI has proven to be revolutionary for product and analytics teams, and is now poised to unlock new value across the entire organization," said Voigt. "From marketing to sales to data science teams, DXI can be integrated into new workflows to provide fast, accurate answers to all kinds of digital questions that are critical to growth. Spark brings together the brightest minds in the industry to advance the conversation around DXI and help attendees turn big ideas into big results."

The Spark event also includes an exclusive partner day to showcase the benefits of bringing DXI into new functions and areas of the business. Spark's premier partners and event sponsors include Google Cloud, Optimizely, AB Tasty, Roboboogie, and CXperts.

DXI innovators will be recognized at the Spark Awards ceremony on the last day of the conference, and nominations are now open through September 5.

To register and for more information about the conference, visit the Spark event site and follow our latest announcements on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping thousands of companies, including Fortune 100 companies and the world's most innovative consumer brands, make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and reclaim revenue. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Glynn Capital. For more information, visit fullstory.com.

SOURCE FullStory