FullStory Appoints Edelita Tichepco as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the market and technology leader in Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI), today announced the appointment of Edelita Tichepco as the company's first Chief Financial Officer. Tichepco brings more than 20 years of financial and technology industry experience to the FullStory senior leadership team and most recently served as Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations at Anaplan, Inc., where she was instrumental in guiding the company's initial public offering. In her new role, Tichepco will oversee all aspects of the company's financial operations, with a strategic focus on global expansion.

"Edelita brings a wealth of experience with large-cap public technology leaders and pre-IPO growth-stage companies. Her expertise will be a huge asset to FullStory as we continue furthering digital experience intelligence at organizations around the world," said Scott Voigt, CEO of FullStory. "Additionally, she is a remarkable culture fit, and will lead with empathy, clarity and earnest intellectual curiosity."

Tichepco has a proven track record in guiding strategic growth, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations for technology disruptors. Prior to Anaplan, Tichepco held senior finance leadership roles at Levi Strauss, Cisco Systems and Nimble Storage (acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise).

"Digital is now the primary way people work and live, and FullStory is shaping the future by providing brands with clarity and insight into the digital challenges users face every single day," said Tichepco. "These core values carry over to all aspects of the business and workplace, and I share FullStory's strong sense of purpose in helping brands create more perfect digital products and experiences for users across the globe. I am thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time and look forward to working alongside Scott and the team during the next chapter in FullStory's incredible journey."

