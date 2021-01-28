FullStory Drives Record Success as Enterprises Prioritize Digital Experience

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory, a global leader in digital experience analytics, achieved remarkable growth and client value in 2020 as companies accelerated digital transformation in response to rapidly changing consumer behaviors and preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fueled by innovative new capabilities that merge artificial intelligence and algorithmic analysis with user-friendly visualizations, dashboards, heatmaps, and session replay, FullStory is live and delivering insights on more sites than its top 3 nearest competitors combined. The company grew its enterprise client revenue and seats by more than 60% in 2020 as leaders across the globe turned to FullStory to improve digital products and experiences based on a nuanced understanding of customer behavior, challenges and opportunities.

The FullStory platform effortlessly scaled to support record traffic and client success by delivering diagnostic insights into behaviors, intent and frustrations such as Rage Clicks™ that define the digital customer experience. FullStory indexed and analyzed petabytes of information each day in 2020, uncovering millions of insights and specific opportunities for companies to make improvements that empathize with customer needs and struggles. The award-winning platform experienced explosive growth in 2020, analyzing behavioral data across 10 billion sessions, nearly double that of 2019.

"I'm extremely proud of the growth, momentum, and innovation achieved by the FullStory team and our customers during a challenging year," said Scott Voigt, founder and CEO of FullStory. "More than ever, business success depends on understanding what customers need and how to create digital experiences and products for them, removing friction and increasing delight. As we move into 2021, we are seeing increased demand as companies in every industry put digital at the core of their business."

More than 3,100 companies in 60 countries currently use FullStory to understand, measure, and improve the digital experience. An independent analysis published in November 2020 shows that FullStory delivered a three year ROI from digital experience analytics of 411% and payback in under three months for a large retail brand through increased conversion rates and more efficient error resolution, among other benefits.

"COVID drove more people online in 2020 than ever before, and digital is now the 'new normal' for consumers whether they are working, shopping, seeing a doctor or opening a checking account," said Kirsten Newbold-Knipp, former Gartner analyst who joined FullStory as CMO in December 2020. "Brands that want to get digital right require digital experience insights that can be widely shared across departments so that every nuance of the digital journey can be optimized. FullStory's comprehensive and easy to use platform provides a fully indexed, retroactive dataset of digital customer behavior that enables instant, ad-hoc analysis and sophisticated session forensics. With FullStory, brands can rapidly implement digital improvements that empathize with customer needs and struggles, and dramatically improve revenue and customer satisfaction."

Additional 2020 highlights for FullStory include:

Expanded Customer Base: Leading B2B and B2C companies across retail, SaaS, financial services, casual dining and healthcare turned to FullStory to improve digital experience as consumers shifted online in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Dec. 31, 2020, leading companies including Fortive, HBC Saks Fifth Avenue, Hyatt, JetBlue, KeyBank, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Peloton, RocketMortgage (Quicken Loans), Travelers, VMWare, Ocado, Typeform and Zillow use FullStory to understand, measure, and improve the digital experience, and respond to new and changing customer behaviors with confidence.

New Capabilities: FullStory provides a complete, retroactive and searchable dataset of customer behavior, pairing business level insights and visualizations with back-end network and console information for easy collaboration between business and technical teams and fast action on fixes. In 2020, the company released nearly a dozen new tools for visualizing and quantifying user behavior, enhanced analytics features, and more. This includes expansion of groundbreaking capabilities for revenue optimization, privacy management and platform extensibility that enable brands to identify, prioritize and enhance digital experiences quickly and with maximal trust.

Key Technology Partnerships: To further customer success, FullStory also launched its Technology Partner Ecosystem in February 2020. This selective program introduces a network of industry-leading technology partners in 15 categories whose software integrates seamlessly with FullStory's powerful digital experience platform, enabling companies to deliver exceptional customer experiences through a fully integrated tech stack.



