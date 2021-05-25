FullStory Expands & Enhances Leadership Team to Support Rapid Growth

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the leader in digital experience intelligence, today announced new additions to its leadership as it continues to position itself for rapid global expansion. FullStory's new leaders bring proven expertise in scaling global sales, marketing and talent operations at key stages of growth, and will work to cement FullStory as the preeminent partner for digital insights and analytics that drive more perfect digital products and experiences.

More than 3,100 customers in 60 countries currently use FullStory to understand, measure and improve the digital experience, and the company is on pace to add more than 100 new employees in 2021 to support client success. FullStory serves more customers than its top three nearest competitors combined, and has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the past two years running. The company was also recently honored by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the fastest growing companies in the region.

"Data shows that 81% of consumers plan to maintain or increase their online usage, even as the pandemic recedes," said FullStory CEO Scott Voigt. "We're seeing explosive growth across industries as global brands turn to FullStory to compete and win based on an actionable understanding of the how and why behind their customer behavior. Our new leaders intimately understand how to grow and scale SaaS businesses, and their knowledge and talent will help us continue to capitalize on the market opportunity ahead of us."

FullStory's new appointments include:

Ryan Barretto serves as an independent board member to FullStory. A seasoned executive with a track record of driving rapid sales growth, Barretto shepherded social media management leader Sprout Social from start-up through IPO and currently serves as the company's President. Prior to Sprout Social, Barretto spent ten years with Salesforce.com in a variety of sales leadership roles as they scaled from $180M to more than $7B in annual sales.

"FullStory has everything in place to define and lead a new category: an innovative technology company with a product users love that addresses an urgent customer need, leading to explosive demand," said Barretto. "Not only does the company benefit from a passionate community of users as it rapidly moves upmarket, but they've maintained an incredibly high hiring bar that's truly rooted in their company values—even while growing at a blazing pace."

Kirsten Newbold-Knipp is CMO of FullStory and has nearly 20 years of experience in technology marketing, sales and product from companies like HubSpot, BigCommerce and Intel. She brings a full spectrum of SaaS experience at companies of all sizes and stages to accelerate FullStory's go-to-market strategy. She also served as a Research VP at Gartner, where she counseled Fortune 500 companies on marketing strategy and execution.

Jim Miller was named FullStory's VP of recruitment after spending more than 15 years in global talent and recruiting at Google. Most recently there, he served as Global Head of Online Talent Channels and Head of Emerging Products Staffing Channels. As FullStory expands hiring across the U.S. and globally , Miller will help ensure the company continues to acquire top talent while keeping a strong commitment to FullStory's unique culture and an emphasis on watchwords: empathy, clarity and bionics.

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping thousands of companies, including Fortune 100 companies and the world's most innovative consumer brands, make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and reclaim revenue. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Kleiner Perkins, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit fullstory.com.

