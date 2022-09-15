FullStory Extends Global Partner Ecosystem to Bring DXI Across The Enterprise

65+ service partners in 14 countries join FullStory ecosystem in 4 months; 30 new and enhanced tech partner integrations extend DXI to more regions, roles, and functions

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory today announced it has expanded its trusted partner network to more than 150 technology and service leaders around the globe. This robust ecosystem empowers global brands to seamlessly extend FullStory's award-winning digital experience intelligence (DXI) platform and privacy-first data into new workflows, business roles and critical functions in order to enable more perfect digital experiences and unlock avenues for growth.

"FullStory is committed to helping our partners and customers deliver the industry's best DX offerings through seamless integration, unique behavioral insights and unrivaled digital experience services," said Will Schnabel, SVP Alliances and Ecosystem Partnerships, FullStory. "By building this exciting DXI ecosystem, FullStory and our trusted partners deliver vital data and DX insights that allow customers of all sizes to build better products and make faster, smarter decisions."

FullStory Ecosystem: Services Expertise, Technology Excellence

The newly enhanced FullStory Partner Program brings high-impact DXI insights into new business processes and wider digital transformational initiatives around the globe. FullStory supports a wide spectrum of partners across all phases of the customer lifecycle, from initial value identification and business acquisition to ongoing implementation and client adoption efforts. The program offers robust benefits including advanced DXI training, accelerated client support, API and integration resources, and engagement into local go-to-market initiatives and community activities in support of DXI.

Service and technology partners can easily take advantage of FullStory's superior session replay, proactive insights, flexibility and DX data at scale to empower smart decisions, create competitive advantage and drive new revenue opportunities.

Professional Services & Agencies : FullStory has added more than 65 new service partners across 14 countries since launching its global Service Partner Program in March 2022. Currently hundreds of FullStory Certified Professionals across the US, EMEA and APAC are delivering FullStory's DXI data and insights in support of their client's digital transformation, optimization, and product analytics efforts.

Key global service partners added in 2022 include The Lumery (ANZ), Yodel Mobile (UK), Zington (Sweden), PIA UDG (Germany), t2o (Spain), New Metrics (Middle East), BORN Group (US), and leading UX Benchmark partner, Baymard Institute (US & EU).

Technology Solutions & Platforms : Throughout 2022, FullStory has introduced new, robust integration capabilities and accelerated joint value with over 30 new technology partners and extended integrations. Due to FullStory's unique architecture, integration requires minimal technical lift, and both partners and clients realize rapid time to value within a privacy-first approach.

Together with technology partners including key industry leaders such as Google Cloud, Optimizely, Qualtrics, and Twilio Segment, DX insights are integrated and extended to improve engineering, product, marketing, sales, support, and customer success. A full list of FullStory technology partners across 17 categories, including customer data platforms, experience optimization, voice of customer, data analytics, digital experience, conversational analytics, and product management can be found here .

FullStory Partner Day @ Spark

FullStory will host an exclusive Partner Day at Spark, the first DXI conference , in Atlanta on October 3 from 2:00 — 5:00 PM EST. Partners will be the first to hear from leaders across FullStory on topics such as DXI industry shifts, product vision, expansion plans and enhanced partner support.

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping thousands of companies, including Fortune 100 companies and the world's most innovative consumer brands, make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and reclaim revenue. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Glynn Capital. For more information, visit fullstory.com.

