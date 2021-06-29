FullStory Introduces Innovations that Empower Companies to Perfect their Digital Experiences

ATLANTA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI), today announced significant enhancements to its award-winning DXI platform to help companies build better digital products and experiences using new insights into what consumers are doing, and why.

The new Signals and Funnels capabilities extend FullStory's platform to help companies better understand how customers move through their digital experiences—and how to proactively surface and address revenue-impacting issues and opportunities. Companies can leverage complete, anonymized customer behavioral data to take decisive, data-driven action based on more than a dozen pre-configured digital engagement metrics.

FullStory provides pre-configured interaction Signals , making it easy to understand how users navigate a site, spot where they get frustrated and see how engaged they are with content. In addition to FullStory's signature Rage Clicks and over a dozen other out-of-the-box Signals (Error & Dead Clicks, Thrashed Cursor), the new enhancements add four new Signals, including Scroll Depth (analyze content engagement); Highlight (spot key interactions); Pinch-to-zoom (address sizing struggles) and Refresh (see page performance friction). The result is a dramatic increase in customer conversion, growth and retention.

With Funnels , users can perform analysis on crucial workflows to reveal quick wins and significant opportunities for improving the digital experience. Flexible enough to surface all user interaction data while also providing a qualitative component for deeper investigation into customer behavior, Funnels enables companies to optimize the ecommerce experience at every touchpoint; measure form completion rates; analyze critical onboarding forms and understand interactions with carousels and modals.

"Our priority is to deliver the best possible experience to our shoppers, and we have multiple teams who rely on Fullstory's DXI platform daily, even hourly," said Michael Moore, CTO/CIO of outdoor retailer Moosejaw. "FullStory allows us to understand how our shoppers actually consume our digital experience. Our marketing team conducted an audit of our checkout funnel and found several issues—like the way we displayed address verification errors—that we weren't aware of. Leveraging FullStory, we were able to quickly address them to improve conversion."

Immediately available to all FullStory clients, Funnels and Signals are part of FullStory's award-winning DXI platform that automatically captures 100% of all digital interactions on both web and mobile without instrumentation or manual tagging. Insights are immediately available to product, engineering and user experience teams through easy-to-use dashboards, heatmaps and visualizations, with access to session replay for crucial qualitative understanding that rounds out the full picture of the digital experience.

"FullStory's DXI platform offers brands a blueprint for reducing friction and improving conversion rates," said Agata Bugaj, VP of Product at FullStory. "These new enhancements not only offer aggregated insights into digital experiences, but also provide intelligence around the full scope, context and impact of issues and opportunities."

Funnels and Signals are immediately available to FullStory clients and included as part of the award-winning FullStory DXI platform. Visit fullstory.com for more information on Signals and Funnels .

