FullStory Launches Embedded Replay for Qualtrics to Strengthen & Streamline DX Insights

New integration allows cross-functional teams to access robust session replay directly within the Qualtrics XM Platform™ to quickly understand and take action on pressing digital experience issues surfaced from direct customer feedback

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark, The DXI Conference -- FullStory , the leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI), today unveiled a new integration with Qualtrics that places FullStory's session replay capabilities directly within the Qualtrics XM Platform™. FullStory's embedded session replay for Qualtrics is now available for joint clients and can be accessed by any Qualtrics user - with or without a FullStory seat. Now cross-functional teams can easily perfect the digital customer experience and take decisive actions that drive real business value, all without leaving the Qualtrics XM Platform™.

"Digital experience success depends on paying extraordinarily close attention to customers, questioning assumptions, and rapidly addressing issues that no one anticipated," said Will Schnabel, SVP Alliances and Ecosystem Partnerships, FullStory. "FullStory's embedded session replay for Qualtrics allows joint customers to easily understand and act on 'spoken' and 'unspoken' digital signals to make the most impactful improvements and adjust course with confidence."

Announced on stage at FullStory Spark , this new integration deepens the long-standing strategic partnership between FullStory and Qualtrics. Together, these companies help the world's largest brands efficiently prioritize digital opportunities and take the right action to address issues impacting customers. FullStory was named Qualtrics Technology Partner of the Year for 2021.

"FullStory's new integration with Qualtrics brings session replay directly into the Qualtrics workflows that our customers rely on to drive digital excellence," said Shek Viswanathan, Head of Product, Digital CX at Qualtrics. "By seamlessly combining the power of Qualtrics experience insights with FullStory's complete set of digital intelligence data, we can fuel the kind of product improvements that both increase revenue and delight customers."

Understand the Full Customer Experience Across Web & Mobile Apps

FullStory's embedded session replay for Qualtrics seamlessly aligns experience insights with pixel perfect session details, event stream, and console view to discover the 'why' behind every 'what' and fuel digital experience improvements that increase revenue while making customers satisfied and successful.

Qualtrics users can easily view and filter for the sessions where a customer shared negative sentiment, left specific feedback, or provided any other response data in order to pair visual evidence to a specific customer journey. Users can also drill down into the unique data points that they care about, and FullStory will automatically update and surface the relevant sessions to provide valuable insights.

Built on the FullStory DXI platform that autocaptures and autoindexes all digital behavioral data, FullStory's session replay embedded within Qualtrics can easily be set up with an API token and doesn't require extra steps like setting up a segment or specifying users. Licensed FullStory users can quickly switch to FullStory and leverage specific session details to create additional segments or easily kick off new analysis.

To learn more about the FullStory and Qualtrics integration, visit here .

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping thousands of companies, including Fortune 100 companies and the world's most innovative consumer brands, make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and reclaim revenue. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Glynn Capital. For more information, visit fullstory.com.

