FullStory Named to Deloitte Fast 500™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI), today announced it was selected to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. This marks the fourth year in a row that FullStory has made the prestigious list.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honors the companies that have prospered by anticipating what's next and understanding what's needed to succeed. FullStory has grown more than 400% from 2018 to 2021, including posting record international growth across EMEA and APAC. More than half of FullStory's enterprise clients increased their investment with FullStory last fiscal year, and the company won key deals against competitors at global, industry-leading brands, including Groupon, Automattic, and L'Occitane.

Today, more than 3,300 customers in 70 countries use FullStory's DXI platform to continuously improve their digital products and customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping product, engineering, and UX teams make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and boost revenue. FullStory most recently launched the FullStory Community to help DXI enthusiasts around the globe to create the next generation of digital experiences together.

"Over the past years, companies have worked hard to address the large, obvious problems that derail customers online," said Scott Voigt, CEO of FullStory. "However, there are endless subtleties that need to be addressed to deliver a perfect digital experience–not just an adequate one. FullStory uniquely surfaces the 'unknown unknowns' to help our clients listen, learn, and create a better digital world for all."

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence (DXI) platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across sites and apps. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, and Salesforce Ventures.

