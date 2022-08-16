FullStory Named to the Inc. 5000 for 2nd Year Running

Digital experience intelligence innovation and client traction across product analytics, mobile analytics and more drive 2022 placement on list of America's fastest-growing private companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI), today announced its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. FullStory placed at 1807 on the prestigious list with triple-digit revenue growth over the past three years. Today, more than 3,300 customers in 70 countries use FullStory's DXI platform to access real-time analytics and insights into what customers are doing—and why—on web and mobile channels.

FullStory's digital experience intelligence (DXI) platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital products and customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping product, UX, and engineering teams make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and boost revenue.

FullStory has grown its annual recurring revenue (ARR) by more than 70% year over year, as product, engineering, and marketing teams chose FullStory to understand users' digital experiences, eliminate friction, and rapidly capitalize on opportunities to improve. The company won key deals against competitors at global industry-leading brands, including Groupon, Automattic, and L'Occitane.

"More than 3,300 leading global brands trust FullStory to bring a better version of digital products and experiences to life," said Scott Voigt, CEO of FullStory. "Our growth is a direct result of our sustained innovation and effort to help digital businesses thrive and grow – and ultimately make it easier for all of us to run our lives online."

In addition to its Inc. 5000 ranking, FullStory has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the past three years running. The company has also been honored repeatedly by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the fastest growing companies in the region, as well as recognized for mobile DXI leadership by the American Business Awards program.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping thousands of companies, including Fortune 100 companies and the world's most innovative consumer brands, make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and reclaim revenue. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Glynn Capital. For more information, visit fullstory.com.

