FullStory Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the leader in digital experience intelligence, today announced its inclusion in Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

FullStory ranked in the top 25% of the prestigious list, with triple-digit revenue growth over the past three years. More than 3,100 customers in 60 countries currently use FullStory's DXI platform to access real-time analytics and insights into what customers are doing—and why—on web and mobile channels. FullStory ranks 1,048th overall and 41st of companies based in Georgia.

FullStory has grown its annual recurring revenue by 70%+ year-on-year and has landed key enterprise deals against competitors at industry-leading brands, including Chipotle, FTD, Fidelity, Financial Times, Ocado Group, and Peloton. As enterprises prioritize digital transformation and digital-first initiatives, the company has accelerated its momentum by securing over $100 million in growth capital financing at a $1.8 billion valuation earlier this month.

"As people increasingly run their lives online, companies are making it a priority to understand, measure, and improve the digital experience they provide their customers," said Scott Voigt, founder and CEO of FullStory. "Our growth reflects the huge opportunity for all types of organizations to perfect digital products and experiences. Together with our world-class clients, we will continue to pioneer new ways to use data and machine learning to make improvements that empathize with customer needs, desires, and struggles."

FullStory serves more customers than its top three nearest competitors combined and has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the past two years running. The company was also recently honored by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the fastest growing companies in the region.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 500 represents a unique look at the most successful independent companies in America. Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping thousands of companies, including Fortune 100 companies and the world's most innovative consumer brands, make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and reclaim revenue. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Glynn Capital. For more information, visit fullstory.com.

