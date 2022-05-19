FullStory redefines product analytics allowing brands to find, validate, and act on user experience data with unmatched trust

FullStory empowers brands to:

Combine rich product analytics with robust Session Replay to get a complete view of user experience

Uncover action-ready insights 4x faster than legacy product analytics tools*

Break down silos with collaboration tools that fuel customer-centric organizational change

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI) , today announced that digital leaders across industries are relying on FullStory's product analytics capabilities in record numbers to drive collaboration, eliminate guesswork, and accelerate digital product transformation and growth.

With 66% of consumer and business buyers saying they expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations, brands are turning to FullStory to understand and address how their users engage with their digital properties. FullStory's new approach leapfrogs legacy product analytics tools that only aggregate information and metrics on "how" consumers engage with products or services online, but fall short of providing the critical context around "why."

FullStory provides quantitative product analytics data while also layering on qualitative, observable context available through Session Replay, allowing teams to perform all of their analysis in one place. This unique combination elevates traditional quantitative features by enabling teams to validate every metric in real time with real user sessions – unlocking an unparalleled level of trust in the data and expediting product enhancements.

"One of the greatest advantages of FullStory is that it lets us verify the data we're seeing with actual sessions, whereas with other solutions we didn't have assurance the numbers were good," said Christiaan Johnson, VP of Product, Consumer and User Experiences at Finicity . "We were able to easily identify improvement opportunities, validate our findings with Session Replay, and quickly update our site."

Complete data drives complete insights

Organizations of all sizes rely on FullStory's enterprise-grade platform and patented data engine that processes billions of data points, transforming previously unnoticed, unstructured, and unindexed information into DXI that improves customer experience, connects teams, and accelerates workflows.

FullStory's unique architecture allows teams to instantly recreate and review individual customer sessions at scale as data artifacts, while tracking KPIs and uncovering nuanced aggregate insights through advanced machine learning strategies and heuristics.

For the first time ever, product, engineering, and UX teams gain complete digital experience data that's automatically indexed, fully retroactive, and instrumentation-free to empower confident decision-making.

"With FullStory's robust product analytics capabilities, customers have a holistic understanding of how people are interacting with websites, digital products, and mobile apps, and they are able to connect those interactions to the KPIs that matter most," said Agata Bugaj, SVP of Product at FullStory. "This unique offering enables teams to have confidence in understanding what is happening, and get critical context and actionable insights that bring the best version of their digital products to life for millions of users."

FullStory's product analytics features are immediately available. For more information:

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping thousands of companies, including Fortune 100 companies and the world's most innovative consumer brands, make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and reclaim revenue. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Glynn Capital. For more information, visit fullstory.com .

* G2 Implementation Index for Product Analytics, Winter 2022

