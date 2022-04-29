FullStory Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Mobile Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) in 2022 American Business Awards®

FullStory for Mobile Apps tops Mobile Development Solution category by helping companies better understand and continuously improve native mobile experiences

ATLANTA, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory , the leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI) , today announced that it was named the Gold winner of a Stevie® Award in the Mobile Development Solution category in the American Business Awards®.

Now in its 20th year, the national award program recognized FullStory for Mobile Apps for providing actionable mobile analytics that help companies to deliver in-app experiences that meet and exceed user expectations. Unlike other mobile development solutions, FullStory uniquely captures the dynamic structure of the mobile application itself—not a visual recording—so that users can more efficiently and effectively optimize the entire app journey—without sacrificing consumer privacy, app performance, or developer resources.

FullStory was selected from among the 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry across a wide range of categories based on the innovation and value it offers mobile developers.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Judges praised FullStory for Mobile Apps for its unique ability to help companies understand and rapidly improve native mobile experiences. Comments from the judges include:

A new and innovative solution to a very important problem that all companies have to face.

FullStory is a compelling software solution for the mobile industry.

Innovative product geared towards better mobile experience for customers.

Excellent business impact, impressive clients worldwide, and supporting case studies, as evidence of strong user feedback.

Alongside all the functionality, ability to reproduce the errors by replays is totally amazing! Well done!

Good product, and amazing achievements over the last few years. The product is growing, and it's awesome.

"We are honored to be recognized by the ABA for the advances we've made to shed more light on mobile app experiences for product and engineering teams," said Agata Bugaj, SVP of Product at FullStory. "Unlike other solutions that wireframe or rely on video capture, FullStory for Mobile Apps is uniquely architected to deliver superior fidelity, performance, and intelligence while proactively protecting end-user privacy. With FullStory, companies have full transparency into what is happening and why, making it easy to identify the best next steps to improve the mobile experience."

About FullStory for Mobile Apps

Instead of relying on visual recording and replay, FullStory for Mobile Apps provides the industry's first true DXI solution designed specifically for mobile experiences. The FullStory platform uniquely captures the structure of the native app and automatically identifies taps, scrolls, screen elements, and user engagement statistics. The platform then pairs machine learning-based pattern analysis and anomaly detection with anonymized data signals to fuel vector-based session reconstruction—a superior alternative to video capture—and surface end-user needs and frustrations. Insights include necessary context about console, operating systems, and device information so that teams can quickly replicate and fix crashes and errors and understand users' experiences exactly how they happened.

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital customer experience across sites and apps. The platform proactively surfaces actionable insights from billions of data points, helping thousands of companies, including Fortune 100 companies and the world's most innovative consumer brands, make evidence-based digital improvements that reduce costs and reclaim revenue. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures, and Glynn Capital. For more information, visit fullstory.com .

