FullStory's Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) Platform Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStory today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace , enabling brands and teams worldwide to create more perfect digital products, websites, and apps.

Through the global reach of Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can now easily procure FullStory's DXI platform to eliminate friction and address the "unknown unknowns" that derail customers. FullStory's unique code-free implementation and tag-free autocapture require minimal developer time and ensure rapid time to value. FullStory enables teams across organizations to align around a digital source of truth and make better, faster decisions together.

Organizations can also access comprehensive and actionable data and insights from FullStory across the suite of Google Cloud products, unlocking customer journey improvements that support revenue growth. FullStory's privacy-first platform integrates with Google Optimize, Google Analytics, and Google BigQuery, allowing users to access the widest set of digital experience and analytics data possible without compromising user privacy.

"Everyone deserves an excellent digital experience," said Will Schnabel, FullStory's SVP of Partnerships. "Our partnership with Google Cloud makes it easier for companies worldwide to easily access robust DXI data to power their digital programs and strategic transformation initiatives."

The Tata Group, India's largest conglomerate with products and services in over 150 countries, leveraged FullStory and Google Cloud to launch seven of their most trusted brands in a single super app, TataNeu. Arnab Ganguly, Head of Digital, explained: "Other data analytics tools are insightful and effective, but require us to know what we want to measure in advance. FullStory combines quantitative and qualitative data in real time to help us answer the questions we didn't know we had. Their integration with Google Cloud allows us to further synthesize and visualize FullStory's DXI data to drive additional value for TataNeu on both web and mobile."

"FullStory's DXI platform combines rich analytics, robust session detail, and collaboration tools to help answer critical questions, understand issues, and uncover new opportunities," said Dai Vu, managing director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs. "With FullStory available on Google Cloud Marketplace, more brands around the globe can create digital products and experiences that delight organizations and ultimately drive business growth."

About FullStory

FullStory's digital experience intelligence (DXI) platform enables businesses to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across sites and apps. The company is headquartered in Atlanta and privately held with backing from Permira, Kleiner Perkins, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, and Salesforce Ventures.

