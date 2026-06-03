fullthrottle.ai® Strengthens Executive Team, Appoints Sanghita Majumder as EVP of Customer Success to Deepen Client Partnerships

Industry veteran brings 18 years of AdTech customer success leadership to advance client outcomes across fullthrottle.ai's managed services and platform activations.

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- fullthrottle.ai®, a pioneer in first-party data media solutions and AdTech operating systems, today announced the appointment of Sanghita Majumder as Executive Vice President of Customer Success. Majumder brings 18 years of experience building and scaling customer success and client services across leading AdTech platforms and will lead fullthrottle.ai's customer success team spanning both managed services and self-service clients.

Majumder brings deep AdTech leadership experience from some of the industry's most influential companies, including Rocket Fuel, Samba TV, The Trade Desk, and StackAdapt. Throughout her career, she has led high-growth client services and campaign operations organizations through major moments of scale, including Rocket Fuel's IPO, the global expansion of Samba TV's managed services business, and Stack Adapt's MarTech product launch, while consistently driving client retention, operational growth, and revenue expansion.

Industry leader Sanghita Majumder joins fullthrottle.ai to drive customer success and adoption. Post this

"Customer success discipline will be essential for our next phase of growth at fullthrottle.ai®, and Sanghita brings the kind of leadership experience that accelerates both customer value and long-term partnerships," said Amol Waishampayan, Co-Founder of fullthrottle.ai®. "Her track record of building high-performing teams, strengthening customer relationships, and driving measurable business outcomes makes her an ideal fit for where we are headed next."

As EVP of Customer Success, Majumder will lead the post-sale organization across the business, partnering closely with fullthrottle.ai's revenue, product, and operations teams to deliver measurable outcomes for customers and agency partners and drive long-term growth.

"What drew me to fullthrottle.ai® is the rare combination of a genuinely differentiated product and a leadership team that is deeply passionate about what they are building," said Majumder. "The ability to connect media spend to real business outcomes in a cookieless, privacy-first manner is exactly what the market needs right now. I am thrilled to join at this moment and help build the customer success engine that brings that value to life for every client we serve."

The appointment reflects fullthrottle.ai's continued investment in customer success and services capabilities supporting its growing client base of agencies and brand marketers as adoption of its unified platform expands.

For press and media inquiries, please contact:

Jai Journay

VP of Marketing

fullthrottle.ai®

Email: [email protected]

About fullthrottle.ai®:

fullthrottle.ai® is the AdTech Easy Button for the mid-market, combining AI-enabled identity resolution, omnichannel campaign automation, and outcome-based measurement into one seamless platform. With no reliance on cookies, the platform delivers 85%+ audience match rates and SafeMatch® attribution, paired with an intuitive platform interface. fullthrottle.ai® empowers agencies, media companies, brands, and publishers by transforming website visitors into addressable households and activating first-party audiences across channels like CTV, video, audio, display, and direct mail. Trusted by more than 6,000 businesses nationwide, fullthrottle.ai® helps marketers simplify AdTech and turn data into tangible growth. For more information, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.

SOURCE FullThrottle Technologies