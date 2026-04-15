fullthrottle.ai® Partners With TelevisaUnivision to Bring Premium Multicultural and National Inventory Into Its Self-Service Platform

Partnership expands access to premium Spanish-language digital and CTV inventory, enabling marketers to plan, activate, and measure multicultural campaigns in one unified platform.

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- fullthrottle.ai®, a pioneering innovator in first-party data media solutions and AdTech operating system, today announced a new partnership with TelevisaUnivision, the world's leading Spanish-language media company, bringing its premium digital and connected TV inventory directly into the fullthrottle.ai® self-service platform.

This collaboration marks a major step forward in making multicultural, premium video more accessible to brands and agencies, allowing advertisers to plan, activate, and measure campaigns across TelevisaUnivision's vast portfolio of digital and CTV inventory – including Univision, TUDN and ViX – within a single, data-driven environment.

fullthrottle.ai® partners with TelevisaUnivision to bring multicultural CTV and digital inventory into its platform. Post this

The partnership unlocks a new era of accessibility for advertisers seeking authentic connections with Hispanic and multicultural audiences at scale, powered by fullthrottle.ai's first-party audience intelligence and real-time attribution engine.

"This collaboration makes world-class, multicultural media accessible in a smarter, data-driven way," said Amol Waishampayan, Co-Founder of fullthrottle.ai®. "This partnership allows brands and agencies to combine their own first-party audiences with dynamic cohort building and premium TelevisaUnivision inventory, creating a smarter, more accountable path where every dollar is tied to real-time business outcomes."

The integration represents a shift in how advertisers can engage with premium supply partners. fullthrottle.ai's platform allows marketers to transact directly, activate faster, and optimize campaigns in real time within a transparent, privacy-first environment.

"TelevisaUnivision is committed to helping brands authentically and effectively reach Hispanic audiences," said Brian Lin, SVP of Product Management for U.S. Ad Sales at TelevisaUnivision. "This partnership with fullthrottle.ai® brings together our premium inventory with advanced AI‑driven activation, strengthening a more transparent, data‑driven media ecosystem that enables marketers to deliver more relevant campaigns and better understand the impact of their investments with the fastest-growing consumer segment."

For press and media inquiries, please contact:

fullthrottle.ai®

Jai Journay

VP of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

TelevisaUnivision

Anna Negrón

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

About fullthrottle.ai®

fullthrottle.ai® is the AdTech Easy Button for the mid-market, combining AI-powered identity resolution, omnichannel campaign automation, and outcome-based measurement into one seamless platform. With no reliance on cookies, the platform delivers 85%+ audience match rates and SafeMatch® attribution, paired with an intuitive platform interface. fullthrottle.ai® empowers agencies, media companies, brands, and publishers by transforming website visitors into addressable households and activating first-party audiences across channels like CTV, video, audio, display, and direct mail. Trusted by more than 6,000 businesses nationwide, fullthrottle.ai® helps marketers simplify AdTech and turn data into tangible growth. For more information, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world's leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision's platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMás, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavisión, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

SOURCE FullThrottle Technologies