fullthrottle.ai® Announces Strategic Audio Partnership With TuneIn to Power Outcome-Driven Campaigns

Marketers can now activate premium, always-on audio alongside omnichannel campaigns, engaging audiences across the customer journey and tying listener engagement directly to real business outcomes.

PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- fullthrottle.ai®, a pioneer in first-party data media solutions and AdTech operating systems, today announced an integration with TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio that brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts, and radio from around the globe.

With the integration, advertisers can access TuneIn's live and on-demand audio inventory directly within the fullthrottle.ai® platform, enabling campaign planning, activation, and optimization in a single workflow alongside CTV, video, display, and direct mail. This streamlines execution and provides clear visibility into cross-channel performance.

fullthrottle.ai® Integrates TuneIn Audio to Power Measurable Omnichannel Campaign Performance Post this

Audio keeps brands connected with consumers throughout the day, including in moments that are harder to reach through other channels. Through TuneIn, advertisers can engage listeners across live and on-demand content.

TuneIn is designed to meet the needs of audiences today with listening environments that span mobile, in-car, and home, enabling brands to maintain a consistent presence as consumers move from place to place. Combined with fullthrottle.ai's identity and attribution capabilities, these interactions can be tied directly to measurable business outcomes across the customer journey.

"Marketers are looking for ways to simplify execution while improving accountability across channels," said Amol Waishampayan, co-founder at fullthrottle.ai®. "Bringing TuneIn into our platform gives advertisers a more direct way to activate premium audio and connect those efforts to real performance."

"TuneIn connects listeners to the content they rely on every day, from live sports and news to music and podcasts, across in-car, mobile, and connected environments," said Chris Lane, Vice President, National Sales at TuneIn. "Working with fullthrottle.ai® makes it easier for advertisers to activate that scale and connect their audio strategies to measurable outcomes across channels."

This collaboration incorporates premium live and always-on listening environments into fullthrottle.ai's audio offering, enhancing its ability to deliver high-quality audiences and measurable performance.

For press and media inquiries, please contact:

fullthrottle.ai®

Jai Journay

VP of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

TuneIn

Samson PR

Email: [email protected]

About fullthrottle.ai®

fullthrottle.ai® is the AdTech Easy Button for the mid-market, combining AI-powered identity resolution, omnichannel campaign automation, and outcome-based measurement into one seamless platform. With no reliance on cookies, the platform delivers 85%+ audience match rates and SafeMatch® attribution, paired with an intuitive platform interface. fullthrottle.ai® empowers agencies, media companies, brands, and publishers by transforming website visitors into addressable households and activating first-party audiences across channels like CTV, video, audio, display, and direct mail. Trusted by more than 6,000 businesses nationwide, fullthrottle.ai® helps marketers simplify AdTech and turn data into tangible growth. For more information, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.

About TuneIn

TuneIn, Stingray's streaming audio platform, brings together live sports, news, radio, music, audiobooks and podcasts from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MS NOW, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

SOURCE FullThrottle Technologies