Fulltime Fantasy Sports Network Acquires FantasySP.com

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulltime Fantasy Sports who owns and operates the Fantasy Football World Championships in Las Vegas is acquiring https://www.fantasysp.com. Fantasy SP covers all major sports and builds industry leading apps and tools such as the Fantasy Assistant, Draft Genius and Team Analyzer. Brant Tedeschi sold to Fulltime and joined the Fulltime team as technical director and managing partner.

Fantasy SP has already built a mock draft simulator which is powering Fulltime's Mock Draft World Championship, A FSTA award winning contest which allows users to mock draft on demand and enter the drafted team in a free to play bestball contest for thousands in cash and prizes. Just visit www.mockdraftnow.com.

"Fulltime stands out in the fantasy industry, and I'm excited to join the network," says Fulltime Fantasy Sports Technical Director and Managing Partner Brant Tedeschi, "Looking forward to taking things to the next level."

"We are thrilled to acquire FantasySP.com," says Fulltime Fantasy Sports owner Ian Ritchie, "This is another giant step in the right direction for Fulltime Fantasy Sports Network."

"Our community is about to get a big upgrade in overall user experience," says Fulltime Sports co-owner Scott Atkins, "The tools and technology enhancements that Fantasy SP brings to the table truly makes Fulltime a one stop shop for everything a fantasy player needs to win."

About Fulltime Fantasy Sports Network

Last year Fulltime acquired long time industry pioneer FFChamps.com (home of the FFCPI) and founded Vegas Whispers, a private, betting information and picks club. Fulltime Fantasy Sports Network now owns and operates FulltimeFantasy.com, FantasySP.com, FulltimeDFS.com, FFChamps.com FFToolbox and the Fantasy Football World Championships at PlayFFWC.com.

