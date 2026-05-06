FullWell Launches Strawberry-Flavor Capsule-Free Prenatal Stick Packs

At a time when adherence remains one of the biggest challenges in prenatal nutrition, FullWell's new stick pack reimagines the experience—precisely delivering key nutrients in every serving.

"With more than 20 years of clinical experience in fertility nutrition, I've seen firsthand how too many women aren't getting what they actually need in their prenatal vitamins," said Ayla Barmmer, MS, RD, LDN, founder and CEO of FullWell. "We refuse to take shortcuts in formulation but understand that some women can't stomach capsules, which is why it was so important to create an equally nutrient-dense prenatal powder that meets our stringent quality standards, delivered in a delicious, convenient format that protects product potency and efficacy."

Product format, formulation, and transparent third-party testing ensure that FullWell's Prenatal Stick Packs meet women's needs where others fall short. Unlike other prenatal powders, the formula features 26 essential nutrients* in the forms and amounts that match clinical evidence, including folate to support neural tube formation, choline to support baby's brain development, vitamin D to support baby's skeletal development, magnesium to support sleep and mood, and calcium to support baby's nervous and circulatory systems. It's the same evidence-based prenatal nutrient amounts used in FullWell's original 8-capsule product, with minor adjustments for flavor, stability, and mixability.

Individual stick packs ensure precise dosing every time, unlike tubs, where ingredients of varying weights can separate, leading to inconsistent servings. Formulated for twice-daily use, the stick packs make it easy for women to get the right amount of nutrients, even on the go. The formula is free of omega-3s to maintain ingredient stability, as well as iron to avoid nutrient interactions and enable personalized supplementation. It is third-party tested for potency, purity, allergens, and contaminants, with published results. It is also California Proposition 65 compliant and is the only brand to test for all 9 common allergens. See how FullWell's Prenatal Stick Packs compare to other prenatal powders across format, formulation, and testing here.

True to the brand's philosophy, the Prenatal Stick Pack is a single formula designed to support the entire reproductive journey—preconception, pregnancy, postpartum and breastfeeding—so women never have to switch between supplements. Every aspect of the formulation, from nutrient levels to the twice-daily serving, is a deliberate choice to maximize efficacy, support better tolerance, and offer flexibility across different life stages.

The FullWell Prenatal Stick Packs come in a light strawberry flavor. They retail for $69.95 for a 30-day supply of 60 stick packs.

*Full ingredient list: Vitamin A (1500 mcg RAE), vitamin C (275 mg), vitamin D (100 mcg (4000 IU)), vitamin E (100 mg), thiamin (5 mg), riboflavin (10 mg), niacin (25 mg NE), vitamin B6 (10 mg), folate (1360 mcf DFE), vitamin B12 (150 mcg), biotin (500 mcg), pantothenic acid (150 mg), choline (300 mg), calcium (400 mg), iodine (250 mg), magnesium (300 mg), zinc20 mg), selenium (200 mg), copper (0.75 mg), manganese (5 mg), chromium (120 mcg), molybdenum (100 mcg), potassium (100 mg), myo-inositol (150 mg), betaine hydrochloride (150 mg), vitamin K2 (100 mcg)

For more information on FullWell products visit fullwellfertility.com.

Follow FullWell on Instagram @fullwellfertility

High-Res Photos Here

Media Contact:

Brianna Gillard

[email protected]

(786) 897-7106

About FullWell

FullWell is a reproductive wellness company founded by Ayla Barmmer, MS, RD, LDN, a registered dietitian with advanced training in integrative and functional medicine, and 20+ years in clinical practice specializing in fertility nutrition. Committed to setting new standards for supplement quality and safety, FullWell is the only RD-founded and formulated brand built to positively impact generational health and longevity, creating clinically backed, evidence-based products that support reproductive health and fertility for both men and women. From everyday health and preconception support to comprehensive nourishment for pregnancy, postpartum, perimenopause and beyond, FullWell empowers women and their partners at every stage of their reproductive journey. For more information, visit fullwellfertility.com and follow @fullwellfertility on Instagram.

SOURCE FullWell