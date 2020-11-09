Fully Activated LLC Launches Pet Photo Contest for the Chance to Win Free CBD

Fully Activated LLC's CBD pet contest was launched in direct support of its mission to bring a community of dog lovers together in the name of pet health and CBD awareness. Since its inception, Fully Activated has been dedicated to crafting small batch CBD products that promote the wellbeing of humans and animals.

The inspiration behind Fully Activated as a company is a testament to its continued love and care for animals. Nicholas Russo, founder and CEO of Fully Activated, attributes the launch of Fully Activated CBD to his late dog Buca.

"The actual launch of Fully Activated was driven and inspired by my late dog Buca, the namesake of our dog treat line and my greatest inspiration. Buca's daily regimen of CBD kept her at ease and pain free, that feeling of comfort is ultimately why I decided to make CBD widely accessible to all people and their animals," Nicholas says.

Fully Activated encourages anyone with a dog to enter its CBD pet contest here . The winner will be announced on December 1st, 2020 on Facebook and Instagram . For those interested in shopping CBD products for their pets, Fully Activated offers a Pure CBD Tincture and Full Spectrum CBD tincture, both of which are pet approved. Fully Activated also carries CBD dog biscuits made with wholesome, organic ingredients and Colorado-grown CBD oil.

In recent months, Fully Activated has lowered its CBD isolate pricing in quantities as low as one gram up to one thousand grams. Like humans, dogs also have an endocannabinoid system and can benefit from raw CBD isolate. Customers have the option to purchase either CBD isolate in powder form or CBD isolate in slab form. To learn more about the benefits of each form of isolate or to purchase Fully Activated LLC's pet-approved CBD products, click here .

About Fully Activated CBD

Fully Activated is a CBD provider that has been dedicated to improving the health and lifestyle of pets and humans nationwide since 2015. Using all-organic ingredients and CBD-rich hemp plants grown locally in Colorado,

Fully Activated's products are certifiably clean, effective, and all-natural. Fully Activated crafts small-batch CBD products with proprietary methods and ingredients designed to enhance relief and comfort, making it the premier CBD option for people and their pets. If you would like to read more information or shop Fully Activated's products, please visit: www.fullyactivatedcbd.com.

