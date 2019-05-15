Fully-Automated iKuddle Smart Kitty Litter Box Launches on Kickstarter

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iKuddle is launching a smart IoT enabled litter box to make manually cleaning your cat's waste a thing of the past. iKuddle automatically self-cleans, eliminates odors, and packs away the waste for a simple, hygienic disposal.

iKuddle Self-cleaning Litter Box

"By creating sensors that track when your cat enters and leaves the iKuddle, the system not only knows when it's time to clean up, but can help track the health of your furry friend by sending you updates as to how often they use the iKuddle," says iKuddle CEO Kevin Cai. "It's an innovative solution using the latest smart technology and automation solutions to create a system that maintains the highest levels of cleanliness and hygiene for both you and your pet."

iKuddle provides end-to-end automation of the litter box, making cleanup a breeze. The system's "Auto Litter Packing" feature automatically packs the cat's waste into a small bag that is hygienically sealed and can be discarded at your convenience. iKuddle is also a money saver - by reducing litter usage up to 50% by only removing the clumps and leaving unused litter behind. The system is completely modular, allowing you to fully-automate cleaning or intervene manually as needed.

Perhaps most exciting of all, iKuddle features a replaceable carbon-based deodorizing system, which filters out all unpleasant odors, keeping your living space fresh and scent-free.

Features include:

Auto litter packing

Self-cleaning

Built-in deodorizing system

Option to plug in or use its built-in lithium battery that lasts for 2 weeks between charges

App-enabled for remote functionality

Reduces the number of litter boxes needed in a household

Controls waste disposal from a smartphone app

The revolutionary system and its lightweight, minimalist design has already garnered buzz on various media outlets, including The New York Times and made a splash earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. With so many cat owners excited about the prospect of never having to clean a litter box again, iKuddle is launching an Kickstarter campaign to bring this device to the North American market.

The iKuddle Kickstarter launches May 14.

For further information, please contact: info@ikuddle.com

Related Images

ikuddle-auto-pack-litter-box.jpg

iKuddle Auto Pack Litter Box

iKuddle Self-cleaning Litter Box

ikuddle-auto-pack-litter-box.jpg

iKuddle Auto Pack Litter Box

ikuddle-auto-pack-litter-box.jpg

iKuddle Auto Pack Litter Box

ikuddle-auto-pack-litter-box.jpg

iKuddle Auto Pack Litter Box

Related Links

Order on Kickstarter

Official Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caiWCuinl9Q

SOURCE iKuddle

Related Links

https://ikuddle.com

