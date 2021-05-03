Fully Automated Thermo Scientific Nexsa G2 Accelerates Surface Material Analysis with XPS

The easy-to-use Nexsa G2 allows researchers to obtain holistic insights into surface chemistry to understand the composition of microelectronics, ultra-thin films and nanotechnologies—enabling them to accelerate their research on items such as batteries, semiconductors, polymers and catalysis. Compared to the previous Nexsa model, this instrument's improved sensitivity detects weak signals below 0.1 Å more easily and produces reliable, high-quality data, enhancing the development and safety of a variety of products, including next generation batteries and medical implants. Moreover, software improvements and improved automation enable users to strengthen data integrity with robust results and fast sample acquisition, and easily correlate information obtained from a range of integrated analysis techniques.

"The Nexsa G2 is ideal for both industrial and academic labs that need a low-maintenance, future-proof surface analysis system that meets a variety of research needs," said Rosy Lee, vice president and general manager of materials science at Thermo Fisher. "Academic institutions can extend XPS to both advanced and novice users, and easily collaborate with industry to quickly reach their research goals. At the same time, industrial labs benefit from high productivity as they deliver the precise data their customers require."

The Nexsa G2 delivers several features that researchers need for quality surface analysis in one solution, including:

Integration of multiple analytical techniques, including a Raman spectroscopy option unique to Nexsa systems, which helps researchers understand the samples they analyze.

Sample heating and electrical biasing, which supports enhanced research in microelectronics, catalysis and nanotechnologies while expanding the analysis possibilities for battery development.

Next generation Thermo Scientific Avantage Data Software for easy instrument control, accurate data acquisition and processing, and flexible reporting functions, allowing researchers to focus on results rather than data collection processes.

A MAGCIS dual beam ion source that facilitates depth profile analysis of soft and hard materials using gas cluster or monatomic ions, which is designed to minimize surface damage and enable research on a wide collection of materials.

Automation that facilitates remote access and operation, providing global collaboration and socially distanced discovery.

To learn more about the Thermo Scientific Nexsa G2 XPS, visit https://ter.li/1osm5r.

