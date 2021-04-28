Fully Integrated and Optimized Strategies for Growth Propel JCET to Quarterly Highs for Revenue and Profit in Q1 2021

News provided by

JCET Group

Apr 28, 2021, 09:13 ET

Q1 2021 financial highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 6.71 billion. It was an increase of 17.6% year on year and a record high first quarter in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 1.20 billion cash from operations, up 4.9% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.56 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.64 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.39 billion. A record high first quarter in the company's history with 188.7% year on year growth.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.24, as compared to RMB 0.08 in Q1 2020.

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021. According to the financial report, in Q1 2021, JCET maintained its momentum of growth and strong profitability, with revenue of RMB 6.71 billion and net profit of RMB 0.39 billion, which achieved 17.6% and 188.7% year on year growth respectively

In 2020, JCET played on its strengths of unparalleled industry insights and strategies, promoted development with innovation, and improved efficiency led by a world class management team. After nearly two years of resource optimization and integration, JCET's operations are now running in their optimum mode. With a concise development strategy and roadmap in place, as well as a team driven by passion to win, JCET has constructed a solid foundation for growth in 2021.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "After reaching new highs in financial performance for 2020, including a net profit more than doubled of the previous 17 years' combined, JCET's earnings and revenue for the first quarter of 2021 again set new records year-over-year. Our continued excellence in R&D, manufacturing and strategic management is the key to our success and positions us well for even better results in 2021."

Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said: "We achieved record quarterly revenue and profitability. Our gross margin expanded 2.9 percentage points year over year. Our debt leverage ratio decreased to below 2.0. We delivered RMB 0.64 billion free cash flow which demonstrated the strength of our business model. Our outstanding performance reflects solid execution of our growth strategy."

Recently, with a strong recovery underway in the automotive market and an increased demand for deeper collaborative design within the industry supply chain, JCET announced the official opening of its Automotive Electronics Business Center and Design Services Business Center to further enhance the technology innovation advantage. The investment of resources into these two new business units demonstrates JCET's commitment to promoting collaborative and synergistic development across the IC industry and further strengthens its position for continued growth.

For more information, please refer to JCET Q1FY2021 report.

                                                            

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)   

RMB in millions








As of

ASSETS

Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Current assets




  Currency funds

1,913

2,235

  Trading financial assets

5

5

  Derivative financial assets

0

8

  Accounts receivable

3,458

3,846

  Receivables financing

58

41

  Prepayments

190

158

  Other receivables

26

41

  Inventories

2,650

2,946

  Other current assets

83

149

Total current assets

8,383

9,429

Non-current assets




  Long-term receivables

40

42

  Long-term equity investments

948

949

  Other equity investments

432

430

  Investment properties

95

96

  Fixed assets

18,065

17,790

  Construction in progress

689

866

  Right-of-use assets

709

0

  Intangible assets

477

526

  Goodwill

2,086

2,071

  Deferred tax assets

106

128

  Other non-current assets

1

1

Total non-current assets

23,648

22,899

Total assets

32,031

32,328

                                                 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)


RMB in millions






As of

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 


Mar 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2020

Current liabilities




  Short-term borrowings

4,477

5,288

  Derivative financial liabilities

7

0

  Notes payable

449

513

  Accounts payable

4,155

4,499

  Contract liabilities

271

173

  Employee benefits payable

664

858

  Taxes and surcharges payable

135

109

  Other payables

232

254

  Current portion of long-term liabilities

2,474

2,131

  Other current liabilities

315

21

Total current liabilities

13,179

13,846

Non-current liabilities




  Long-term borrowings

2,446

2,978

  Bonds payable

999

999

  Lease liabilities

597

0

  Long-term payables

487

592

  Long-term employee benefits payable

7

4

  Deferred income

344

375

  Deferred tax liabilities

129

124

Total non-current liabilities

5,009

5,072

Total liabilities

18,188

18,918

Equity




  Paid-in capital

1,603

1,603

  Surplus reserves

10,242

10,242

  Accumulated other comprehensive income

(36)

(83)

  Specialized reserves

120

120

  Unappropriated profit

1,904

1,518

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

13,833

13,400

Minority shareholders

10

10

Total equity

13,843

13,410

Total liabilities and equity

32,031

32,328

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)

RMB in millions, except share data






Three months ended


Mar 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2020

Revenue

6,712

5,708

Less: Cost of sales

5,636

4,961

          Taxes and surcharges

20

8

          Selling expenses

49

57

          Administrative expenses

230

209

          Research and development expenses

258

215

          Finance expenses

96

147

            Including: Interest expenses

110

154

                     Interest income

5

9

Add: Other income

41

34

          Investment income / (loss)

(2)

(1)

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments
in associates and joint ventures

(2)

(1)

          Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging

(2)

(1)

          Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

4

5

          Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(28)

3

          Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets


6

4

Operating profit / (loss)

442

155

Less: Non-operating expenses

2

6

Profit / (loss) before income taxes

440

149

Less: Income tax expenses

53

15

Net profit / (loss)


387

134

Classified by continuity of operations




  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

387

134

Classified by ownership




  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the
parent

386

134

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

1

0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

1,518

231

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to
owners of the parent)

1,904

365

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

RMB in millions, except share data





Three months ended


Mar 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2020

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

47

131

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the
parent

47

131

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

1

0

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit
plan

1

0

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

46

131

  Cash flow hedge reserve

(10)

(2)

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial
statements

56

133

Total comprehensive income

434

265

  Including:



     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners
of the parent

433

265

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority
shareholders

1

0

Earnings per share



  Basic earnings per share

0.24

0.08

  Diluted earnings per share

0.24

0.08

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)

RMB in millions






Three months ended


Mar 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of
services

7,439

6,035

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

157

223

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

51

293

Total cash inflows from operating activities

7,647

6,551

Cash payments for goods and services

5,073

4,225

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

1,128

959

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

130

90

Other cash payments relating to operating activities

112

128

Total cash outflows from operating activities

6,443

5,402

Net cash flows from operating activities

1,204

1,149

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible
assets and other long-term assets

36

7

Total cash inflows from investing activities

36

7

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets
and other long-term assets

597

678

Total cash outflows from investing activities

597

678

Net cash flows from investing activities

(561)

(671)

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

RMB in millions






Three months ended


Mar 31, 2021

Mar 31, 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Cash receipts from borrowings

1,623

5,931

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities

347

0

Total cash inflows from financing activities

1,970

5,931

Cash repayments for debts

2,662

5,748

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and
interest expenses

134

164

Other cash payments relating to financing activities

107

174

Total cash outflows from financing activities

2,903

6,086

Net cash flows from financing activities

(933)

(155)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

7

22

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(283)

345

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,167

1,866

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

1,884

2,211

SOURCE JCET Group

Also from this source

JCET Subsidiaries Receive the 2020 Supplier Excellence Award from ...

JCET's Global Manufacturing Strategy Produces Records for Revenue ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics