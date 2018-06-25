Fully Promoted Locations Mark One Year Anniversary

"I've worked in the promotional marketing industry for more than 20 years, including serving as a sales manager for an EmbroidMe, and we have experienced remarkable success under the Fully Promoted brand," said Liz Luisi, franchise owner of Fully Promoted Bathurst. "EmbroidMe provided a good launching pad for Fully Promoted to see its greater potential. The company is now able to provide a significantly broader range of services, and we're truly a one-stop shop for to all size and types of businesses."

Since acquiring the unit from the previous owners, Luisi has doubled the store's average monthly sales. Luisi's Fully Promoted location is highly involved in the local community. She hosts fundraising events and sponsors various community endeavors to support local efforts through her Fully Promoted store.

United States franchise owner Luis Rivera is also celebrating his one-year anniversary with the company. Rivera was so impressed with the fuller range of services offered through the brand's new identity as Fully Promoted that he decided to become a franchisee.

"With more than 500,000 promotional products available through Fully Promoted, the possibilities for marketing and growing a company are almost limitless," said Luis Rivera, franchise owner of Fully Promoted Jupiter. "Through Fully Promoted, we are able to take an active part in helping clients market their companies. We are more than just a fulfillment company, we consult and plan with clients from step one and help see them through their marketing campaign. It's incredibly rewarding to help and watch clients grow their brands within a reasonable budget."

Rivera spent 25 years in the corporate world before becoming a Fully Promoted franchisee and runs the Jupiter location with his wife, Emma. Similar to Luisi in Australia, the Rivera's are active in their community. Fully Promoted Jupiter is a proud supporter of local organizations by serving as sponsors and even as volunteers for area events, fundraisers and other community projects.

"The success of these two stores is validation of the benefits of the Fully Promoted brand," said Joe Loch, Fully Promoted brand President. "The Fully Promoted brand took the best of what EmbroidMe offered and leaps us forward on a faster growth trajectory while providing significant benefits for our customers and franchise owners."

