Fully U.S. Based Technical Support Company Tech to Us Announces Expansion

Guy Citarella, founder and CEO, noted, "We are very excited about our office expansion. We've been in the Hartford Trust Building since we launched the company back in 2010, so it's nice to be able to grow at the same location."

The new space will be used in part to add capacity for support technicians and additional sales staff. Existing Tech to Us clients and customers will receive the same affordable, high quality, 100% U.S.-based IT support services that they have come to expect over the years.

Citarella added, "As we take on new managed business IT service clients, we still take great pride in our direct–to-consumer technical support. We look forward to continuing to service our home customers who are looking for technical support with the same level of exceptional quality for which we have become well known."

Tech to Us believes that tech support should be an easy and streamlined process. By being based in the United States and exclusively employing U.S.-based team members, Tech to Us is able to provide services at a highly competitive price point. All IT team members are professional expert technicians, and the company has a friendly sales and customer support staff.

About Us

Tech to Us is both a remote managed IT services provider for businesses and a remote home technical support services provider for home users. The company was founded on the idea of offering high quality, no hassle remote support for home users and businesses alike. To date, Tech to Us has helped thousands of satisfied customers with a wide array of technical support issues. Visit www.techtous.com to learn more.

