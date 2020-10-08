Fulton Bank and Reltio to Discuss Digital Transformation in Banking and Financial Services at Forrester Data Strategy & Insights Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltio, an award-winning software as a service (SaaS) company at the heart of helping innovative Global 2000 companies win in the experience economy, today announced it is sponsoring and will present with its customer, Fulton Bank, at Forrester's Data Strategy & Insights North America conference October 13-15, 2020.

Fulton Bank and Reltio will share key insights for powering omnichannel connected customer experiences to more effectively compete in banking and financial services

Fulton Financial Corporation's Vice President of Customer Data Delivery, Gotham Pasupuleti , and Reltio's Chief Marketing Officer, Jakki Geiger , will present and take audience questions

, and Reltio's Chief Marketing Officer, , will present and take audience questions Register now for "Fulton Bank: Powering Omnichannel Connected Customer Experiences," live on Wednesday, October 14 at 2 p.m. ET

Fulton Bank is part of Fulton Financial Services (Nasdaq: FULT), a $24.6 billion regional financial services holding company headquartered in Lancaster, PA. Ranked one of the "World's Best Banks" by Forbes in 2020, the company employs 3,800 people across multiple divisions including mortgage, brokerage, and commercial and consumer banking, across 200+ offices in five states.

In this Forrester Data Strategy & Insights session, Pasupuleti and Geiger will discuss how Fulton Bank's data strategy enables them to operate as a unified bank, enhance relationships, operationalize intelligence, and power omnichannel connected customer experiences through Reltio's cloud-native Connected Customer 360 platform.

Attendees will learn how Reltio Connected Customer 360 provides a real-time data foundation for the Fulton Bank Customer Intelligence Hub to accelerate business outcomes. Topics include:

How Fulton Bank is acting as one unified bank through convenience, trust, connectivity, personalization, security, and intelligence in their digital transformation

Delivering a unified experience across all channels to make it easy for customers to do business

Selecting technology for scalability, flexibility, agility, and rapid innovation

Measuring success with growth, risk, and operational insights

Reltio Connected Customer 360 makes it easier to drive hyper-personalization, accelerate real-time operations, and simplify compliance and consent management, all at scale. Some of the world's most innovative and admired brands rely on Reltio Connected Customer 360 to boost agility, maximize productivity and, above all, provide a connected, optimized experience to their customers.

The Forrester Data Strategy & Insights conference features more than 20 Forrester analysts, numerous industry speakers, and more than 500 data and analytics practitioners for the two day virtual forum. Attendees will have access to the thought leadership, strategic direction, and networking opportunities needed to shape enterprise data, analytics, and AI strategies for the decade ahead.

Quotes

Gotham Pasupuleti, Vice President of Customer Data Delivery, Fulton Financial Corporation: "Providing a connected experience for our customers is paramount. Our goal is to leverage customer intelligence across the organization – from the customer-facing team to digital channels to back office processes – in order to deliver a unified and streamlined customer experience. We had to think beyond traditional master data management to understand customers' transactions and interactions. By implementing Reltio's cloud-native Connected Customer 360 platform, we are looking to drive delightful customer experiences, resulting in customer growth, operational efficiency, and reduced risk."

Rob Fuller, Customer Data Orchestration Practice Lead, Accenture: "At Accenture, we see the critical need for retail banks to rediscover their original purpose: putting customers' interests first and helping them manage their finances more effectively. We're thrilled to work with Reltio helping clients to digitally transform and move to purpose-driven banking. Leveraging a connected customer experience powered by Reltio, financial services organizations will be positioned to build customer trust via the products and advisory services that customers need. "

Jakki Geiger, Chief Marketing Officer, Reltio: "Fulton Bank is at the forefront of using innovative technology to provide the best possible experience to their customers across all human and digital channels. They recognized the need to move to a cloud-based platform to gain greater access to all of their data and create business value across the organization. I'm honored to partner with them at Forrester's Data Strategy & Insights conference to showcase their digital transformation and how they are using Reltio's responsive data platform to deliver a consistent connected customer experience."

About Reltio

Reltio is an award-winning cloud software provider that enables enterprises to win in the experience economy. The company has made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing US companies; Reltio's fourth consecutive appearance. Reltio also won the 13th Annual Digital Innovation Awards for Marketing from Ventana Research in 2020. The prestigious awards recognize trailblazing vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change, and increase value for organizations worldwide. DBTA ranked Reltio among the top 100 most influential companies in data for 2020.

Reltio Connected Customer 360 is a fundamentally better way to create rich customer profiles that include relationships, omnichannel transaction and interaction data, and other valuable insights. Global 2000 enterprises use this information to fully understand customers and deliver exceptional experiences. Visit www.reltio.com to reimagine your customer experience.

