FULTON BANK APPOINTS GORDON RODER AS TREASURER

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), today announced the appointment of Gordon Roder as treasurer. In this key leadership role, Roder will oversee corporate treasury and asset liability operations and guide the Bank's management of market and liquidity risks while advancing its long-term growth strategy.

"We're excited to welcome Gordon as our new treasurer during this exciting period of growth and transformation at Fulton Bank," said Curt Myers, chairman and CEO of Fulton Bank.

Gordon Roder

"In this role, Gordon will join our talented team and play a central role in shaping our financial strategy," said Chief Financial Officer Rick Kraemer. "Gordon's expertise and leadership will help us continue to perform at a high level moving forward."

Roder will be leading the asset liability management process and spearheading the development and execution of strategic balance sheet initiatives. His responsibilities also include managing the Bank's interest rate risk profile, overseeing hedging activities, managing liquidity, and contributing to capital management and long-term strategic planning.

Roder brings more than 20 years of experience in investment management, balance sheet strategy, and enterprise risk oversight to his new position. Before joining Fulton Bank, he held senior leadership positions at Third Federal Savings & Loan Inc., Flagstar Bank, and ABN AMRO, where he managed multi-billion-dollar portfolios and drove strategic transformations across treasury, lending, and corporate development functions.

Roder holds an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master's degree in liberal arts with a concentration in finance from Harvard Extension School.

About Fulton Bank

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FULT), a $32 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,300 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we're helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

SOURCE Fulton Bank, NA