FULTON BANK RELEASES 2025 CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

"Our Values in Action" highlights impact for communities and stakeholders

LANCASTER, Pa., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Bank, a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), released its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, showcasing how the company is turning its values into meaningful action for customers, employees, communities, and stakeholders.

"Our purpose is to change lives for the better," said Curt Myers, Chairman, CEO and President of Fulton Bank. "In 2025, we continued to bring that purpose to life by putting our values into action: expanding access to financial services for customers, strengthening our communities, supporting our employees, and operating responsibly and sustainably."

The 2025 report highlights Fulton's impact across five CSR pillars:

Bringing Value to Communities by investing in affordable housing, workforce development, financial literacy, and economic empowerment.

by investing in affordable housing, workforce development, financial literacy, and economic empowerment. Delivering Value to Customers through digital innovation, small business support, and personalized financial solutions.

through digital innovation, small business support, and personalized financial solutions. Valuing Employees with a culture focused on professional development and inclusion.

with a culture focused on professional development and inclusion. Sustaining the Environment by reducing the bank's environmental footprint and supporting customers' sustainability initiatives.

by reducing the bank's environmental footprint and supporting customers' sustainability initiatives. Practicing Responsible Governance with appropriate oversight, ethical practices, and commitment to risk management.

Among the many metrics reported, Fulton Bank provided:

$318 million in community development investments

in community development investments $192 million in community development loans

in community development loans $149 million in mortgage loans to low- and moderate-income homebuyers

in mortgage loans to low- and moderate-income homebuyers $58 million in Small Business Administration (SBA) loans

in Small Business Administration (SBA) loans $5.8 million in charitable contributions and donations, including $953,909 to the Fulton Forward ® Foundation

in charitable contributions and donations, including $953,909 to the Fulton Forward Foundation 11,569 hours volunteered by employees

Fulton's 2025 CSR Report reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering long-term value by aligning business strategy with the needs of stakeholders and communities.

Learn more in Fulton Bank's 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a $34 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,400 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we're helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at www.FultonBank.com. Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE Fulton Bank, NA