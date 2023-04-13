Fulton County Commissioner & City of South Fulton Collaborate To Preserve Legacy

Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and City of South Fulton District 1 Councilwoman Dr. Catherine Foster Rowell Partner to Host Spring Beautification Project

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, 2023, Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and City of South Fulton District 1 Councilwoman Dr. Catherine Foster Rowell will be hosting a Spring beautification project at the Evelyn G. Lowery Library @ Cascade (3665 Cascade Rd, Atlanta, GA 30331). Volunteers are invited to join from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. to help clean the grounds and plant flowers for springtime.

Spring Beautification Project

The Evelyn G. Lowery Library @ Cascade is a vital resource in the community, providing educational resources for all ages, including computers, reading materials, meeting rooms, study rooms, and classrooms. The library was recently renovated to create new spaces for patron usage. This event is an opportunity for volunteers to help keep the library looking its best for patrons to enjoy during springtime.

"We are excited to host this event at the Evelyn G. Lowery Library @ Cascade as it is an important part of our community," said District 1 Councilwoman Dr. Catherine Foster Rowell "This event is an opportunity for volunteers to come together and make a positive impact on our community."

In honor of the library's namesake, Councilwoman Dr. Catherine Rowell wanted to honor the legacy of Evelyn Lowry, who was a foot soldier in the Civil Rights Movement, by making this facility as beautiful as possible with help from the community's volunteers. Commissioner Abdur-Rahman added, "It is important for us to come together as a community to invest our time and talent into making this facility as beautiful as possible."

About the City of South Fulton

Home to nearly 108,000 residents, the City of South Fulton is Georgia's fifth-largest city. It covers over 90 square miles and features urban and rural landscapes, with the most undeveloped land on metro Atlanta's southern side. Incorporated on May 1, 2017, South Fulton is among Georgia's youngest and fastest-growing cities – on the rise and recognized as the place you want to be. Visit our website or connect with us on social media at cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

5440 Fulton Industrial Boulevard, SW South Fulton, GA 30336

www.cityofsouthfultonga.gov

Facebook – COSF17 / Twitter – #COSFGA / Instagram – @cosfga

SOURCE City of South Fulton