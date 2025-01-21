Fulton Financial Corporation Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton" or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $66.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $5.4 million, or $0.03 per share, in comparison to the third quarter of 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $88.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share(1), a decrease of $2.4 million, or $0.02 per share, in comparison to the third quarter of 2024. Net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $278.5 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, an increase of $4.5 million, and a decrease of $0.07 per diluted share in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2023. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $328.1 million, or $1.85 per diluted share(1), an increase of $43.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in comparison to the year ended December 31, 2023.

"2024 was a record year for Fulton. Operating diluted earnings per share of $1.85 represents an 8% increase over the prior year," said Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. "We made significant progress, both operationally and strategically, and are now realizing the benefits of these efforts in our results. With a strong quarter and year, we are very excited and well positioned for continued success in 2025."

Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter of 2024 operating results of $0.48 per diluted share were impacted by the following items:

Solid net interest margin of 3.41%, with a decrease in total cost of funds of 14 basis points compared to the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense decreased $9.5 million to $216.6 million compared to $226.1 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense decreased $5.5 million to $190.7 million (1) compared to $196.2 million in the prior quarter.

to compared to in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense decreased to compared to in the prior quarter. Provision for credit losses was $16.7 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $379.2 million , or 1.58% of total net loans at December 31, 2024 .

resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of , or 1.58% of total net loans at . Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased $62.2 million compared to the prior quarter.

compared to the prior quarter. Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) increased to approximately 10.6% compared to 10.5% in the prior quarter.

increased to approximately 10.6% compared to 10.5% in the prior quarter. Acquisition-related (3) expenses of $9.6 million .

expenses of . FultonFirst implementation and asset disposal costs of $10.0 million , including $8.5 million in connection with the Corporation's plan to consolidate fifteen financial centers in early 2025.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2024:

Net interest income totaled $253.7 million , a decrease of $4.4 million , which was largely due to a decline in short-term interest rates. A decrease in interest income on net loans of $15.4 million was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities of $8.9 million . An increase in interest income on investment securities of $6.8 million was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on other interest-earning assets of $4.6 million . $1.1 million in fees were realized during the quarter due to early payoffs in the leasing portfolio. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition was $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $14.5 million in the prior quarter.

, a decrease of , which was largely due to a decline in short-term interest rates. A decrease in interest income on net loans of was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities of . An increase in interest income on investment securities of was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on other interest-earning assets of . in fees were realized during the quarter due to early payoffs in the leasing portfolio. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition was in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to in the prior quarter. Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $65.9 million compared to $59.7 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $5.0 million change in the gain on acquisition (net of tax). A $2.7 million reduction in the gain on acquisition (net of tax) was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

compared to in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a change in the gain on acquisition (net of tax). A reduction in the gain on acquisition (net of tax) was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-interest expense was $216.6 million compared to $226.1 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was largely due to a $10.9 million decrease in employee salaries and benefits expense, a $4.6 million decrease in acquisition-related expense and a $2.6 million decrease in net occupancy expense, partially offset by $7.8 million of fixed asset and disposal costs in connection with planned FultonFirst financial center consolidations. The decrease in employee salaries and benefits expense was driven by a $4.9 million decrease in employee severance costs related to the FultonFirst initiative, a $3.4 million decrease due to cost savings realized related to the Acquisition and a $2.5 million decrease in employee incentive compensation costs.

Balance Sheet Summary

Net loans totaled $24.0 billion , a decrease of $131.2 million , compared to $24.2 billion as of September 30, 2024 . The decline in balance was due to a net decrease of $168.1 million in commercial and other loans (4) , partially offset by an increase of $36.9 million in consumer loans (4) .

, a decrease of , compared to as of . The decline in balance was due to a net decrease of in commercial and other loans , partially offset by an increase of in consumer loans . Deposits totaled $26.1 billion , a decrease of $22.7 million , compared to $26.2 billion as of September 30, 2024 . The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $136.8 million in time deposits, partially offset by increases of $64.1 million in interest-bearing demand deposits and $51.5 million in savings deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $16.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $379.2 million , or 1.58% of total net loans at December 31, 2024 , compared to $376.0 million , or 1.56% of total net loans at September 30, 2024 .

in the fourth quarter of 2024, resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of , or 1.58% of total net loans at , compared to , or 1.56% of total net loans at . Non-performing assets were $222.7 million , or 0.69% of total assets, at December 31, 2024 , in comparison to $205.0 million , or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2024 .

, or 0.69% of total assets, at , in comparison to , or 0.64% of total assets, at . Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2024 were 0.22% of total average loans in comparison to 0.18% in the prior quarter.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com.

(1) Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release. (2) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual. (3) On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 (the "Acquisition Date"), among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank. (4) Commercial loans includes real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes an increase in commercial construction loans of $53.4 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans includes real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes an increase of $8.6 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION













SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)













(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)















Three months ended



Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Ending Balances



















Investment securities $ 4,806,468

$ 4,545,278

$ 4,184,027

$ 3,783,392

$ 3,666,274

Net loans 24,044,919

24,176,075

24,106,297

21,444,483

21,351,094

Total assets 32,065,059

32,185,726

31,769,813

27,642,957

27,571,915

Deposits 26,129,433

26,152,144

25,559,654

21,741,950

21,537,623

Shareholders' equity 3,197,325

3,203,943

3,101,609

2,757,679

2,760,139























Average Balances



















Investment securities(1) 4,771,537

4,237,805

4,043,136

3,672,844

3,665,261

Net loans 24,068,784

24,147,801

23,345,914

21,370,033

21,255,779

Total assets 32,098,852

31,895,235

30,774,891

27,427,626

27,397,671

Deposits 26,313,378

25,778,259

24,642,954

21,378,754

21,476,548

Shareholders' equity 3,219,026

3,160,322

2,952,671

2,766,945

2,618,024























Income Statement



















Net interest income 253,659

258,009

241,720

206,937

212,006

Provision for credit losses 16,725

11,929

32,056

10,925

9,808

Non-interest income 65,924

59,673

92,994

57,140

59,378

Non-interest expense 216,615

226,089

199,488

177,600

180,552

Income before taxes 86,243

79,664

103,170

75,552

81,024

Net income available to common shareholders 66,058

60,644

92,413

59,379

61,701























Per Share



















Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $0.36

$0.33

$0.53

$0.36

$0.38

Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $0.36

$0.33

$0.52

$0.36

$0.37

Operating net income available to common shareholders(2) $0.48

$0.50

$0.47

$0.40

$0.42

Cash dividends $0.18

$0.17

$0.17

$0.17

$0.17

Common shareholders' equity $16.50

$16.55

$16.00

$15.82

$15.67

Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) $13.01

$13.02

$12.43

$12.37

$12.25

Weighted average shares (basic) 182,032

181,905

175,305

162,706

163,975

Weighted average shares (diluted) 183,867

183,609

176,934

164,520

165,650

(1) Average balances include related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities.. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.

























Three months ended



Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Asset Quality



















Net charge-offs to average loans 0.22 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.16 %

0.15 %

Non-performing loans to total net loans 0.92 %

0.84 %

0.72 %

0.73 %

0.72 %

Non-performing assets to total assets 0.69 %

0.64 %

0.55 %

0.57 %

0.56 %

ACL - loans(1) to total loans 1.58 %

1.56 %

1.56 %

1.39 %

1.37 %

ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans 172 %

186 %

218 %

191 %

191 %























Profitability



















Return on average assets 0.85 %

0.79 %

1.24 %

0.91 %

0.93 %

Operating return on average assets(2) 1.14 %

1.17 %

1.11 %

1.00 %

1.03 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity 8.68 %

8.13 %

13.47 %

9.28 %

10.09 %

Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) 14.83 %

15.65 %

15.56 %

13.08 %

14.68 %

Net interest margin 3.41 %

3.49 %

3.43 %

3.32 %

3.36 %

Efficiency ratio(2) 58.4 %

59.6 %

62.6 %

63.2 %

62.0 %

Non-interest expense to total average assets 2.68 %

2.82 %

2.61 %

2.60 %

2.61 %

Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2) 2.36 %

2.45 %

2.55 %

2.49 %

2.47 %























Capital Ratios (3)



















Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2) 7.5 %

7.5 %

7.3 %

7.4 %

7.4 %

Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.0 %

9.0 %

9.2 %

9.3 %

9.5 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.6 %

10.5 %

10.3 %

10.3 %

10.3 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.4 %

11.3 %

11.1 %

11.1 %

11.2 %

Total risk-based capital ratio 14.1 %

14.0 %

13.8 %

14.0 %

14.0 %























(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.

(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2024 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)





























Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 279,041

$ 296,500

$ 333,238

$ 247,581

$ 300,343

Other interest-earning assets 924,404

1,287,392

1,188,341

231,389

373,772

Loans held for sale 25,618

17,678

26,822

10,624

15,158

Investment securities 4,806,468

4,545,278

4,184,027

3,783,392

3,666,274

Net loans 24,044,919

24,176,075

24,106,297

21,444,483

21,351,094

Less: ACL - loans(1) (379,156)

(375,961)

(375,941)

(297,888)

(293,404)

Loans, net 23,665,763

23,800,114

23,730,356

21,146,595

21,057,690

Net premises and equipment 195,527

171,731

180,642

213,541

222,881

Accrued interest receivable 117,029

115,903

120,752

107,089

107,972

Goodwill and intangible assets 635,458

641,739

648,026

560,114

560,687

Other assets 1,415,751

1,309,391

1,357,609

1,342,632

1,267,138

Total Assets $ 32,065,059

$ 32,185,726

$ 31,769,813

$ 27,642,957

$ 27,571,915 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits $ 26,129,433

$ 26,152,144

$ 25,559,654

$ 21,741,950

$ 21,537,623

Borrowings 1,782,048

2,052,227

2,178,597

2,296,040

2,487,526

Other liabilities 956,253

777,412

929,953

847,288

786,627

Total Liabilities 28,867,734

28,981,783

28,668,204

24,885,278

24,811,776

Shareholders' equity 3,197,325

3,203,943

3,101,609

2,757,679

2,760,139

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,065,059

$ 32,185,726

$ 31,769,813

$ 27,642,957

$ 27,571,915





















LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:











Loans, by type:

















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,601,858

$ 9,493,479

$ 9,289,770

$ 8,252,117

$ 8,127,728

Commercial and industrial 4,605,589

4,914,734

4,967,796

4,467,589

4,545,552

Real estate - residential mortgage 6,349,643

6,302,624

6,248,856

5,395,720

5,325,923

Real estate - home equity 1,160,616

1,144,402

1,120,878

1,040,335

1,047,184

Real estate - construction 1,394,899

1,332,954

1,463,799

1,249,199

1,239,075

Consumer 616,856

651,717

692,086

698,421

729,318

Leases and other loans(2) 315,458

336,165

323,112

341,102

336,314

Total Net Loans $ 24,044,919

$ 24,176,075

$ 24,106,297

$ 21,444,483

$ 21,351,094 Deposits, by type:

















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,499,760

$ 5,501,699

$ 5,609,383

$ 5,086,514

$ 5,314,094

Interest-bearing demand 7,843,604

7,779,472

7,478,077

5,521,017

5,722,695

Savings 7,792,114

7,740,595

7,563,495

6,846,038

6,616,901

Total demand and savings 21,135,478

21,021,766

20,650,955

17,453,569

17,653,690

Brokered 843,857

843,473

995,975

1,152,427

1,144,692

Time 4,150,098

4,286,905

3,912,724

3,135,954

2,739,241

Total Deposits $ 26,129,433

$ 26,152,144

$ 25,559,654

$ 21,741,950

$ 21,537,623 Borrowings, by type:

















Federal funds purchased $ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 240,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 850,000

950,000

750,000

900,000

1,100,000

Senior debt and subordinated debt 367,316

535,917

535,741

535,566

535,384

Other borrowings 564,732

566,310

892,856

860,474

612,142

Total Borrowings $ 1,782,048

$ 2,052,227

$ 2,178,597

$ 2,296,040

$ 2,487,526





















(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.























FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)













Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31





2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Interest Income:





























Interest income

$ 414,368

$ 427,656

$ 400,506

$ 339,666

$ 338,134

$ 1,582,196

$ 1,273,236

Interest expense

160,709

169,647

158,786

132,729

126,128

621,871

418,950

Net Interest Income

253,659

258,009

241,720

206,937

212,006

960,325

854,286

Provision for credit losses

16,725

11,929

32,056

10,925

9,808

71,636

54,036

Net Interest Income after Provision

236,934

246,080

209,664

196,012

202,198

888,689

800,250 Non-Interest Income:





























Wealth management

22,002

21,596

20,990

20,155

19,388

84,743

75,541

Commercial banking:





























Merchant and card

7,082

7,496

7,798

6,808

7,045

29,186

29,205

Cash management

7,633

7,201

6,966

6,305

6,030

28,106

23,340

Capital markets

2,797

3,311

2,585

2,341

4,258

11,033

15,654

Other commercial banking

4,942

4,281

4,061

3,375

3,447

16,657

12,961

Total commercial banking

22,454

22,289

21,410

18,829

20,780

84,982

81,160

Consumer banking:





























Card

8,064

7,917

8,305

6,628

6,739

30,914

26,343

Overdraft

3,644

3,957

3,377

2,786

2,991

13,764

11,416

Other consumer banking

2,601

3,054

2,918

2,254

2,357

10,826

9,438

Total consumer banking

14,309

14,928

14,600

11,668

12,087

55,504

47,197

Mortgage banking

3,759

3,142

3,951

3,090

2,288

13,943

10,388

Gain on acquisition, net of tax

(2,689)

(7,706)

47,392

—

—

36,996

—

Other

6,089

5,425

4,933

3,398

5,587

19,846

14,125

Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses)

65,924

59,674

113,276

57,140

60,130

296,014

228,411

Investment securities losses, net

—

(1)

(20,282)

—

(752)

(20,283)

(733)

Total Non-Interest Income

65,924

59,673

92,994

57,140

59,378

275,731

227,678 Non-Interest Expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits

107,886

118,824

110,630

95,481

97,275

432,821

377,417

Data processing and software

19,550

20,314

20,357

17,661

16,985

77,882

66,471

Net occupancy

16,417

18,999

17,793

16,149

14,647

69,359

58,019

Other outside services

14,531

15,839

16,933

13,283

14,670

60,586

47,724

Intangible amortization

6,282

6,287

4,688

573

597

17,830

2,944

FDIC insurance

5,921

5,109

6,696

6,104

11,138

23,829

25,565

Equipment

4,388

4,860

4,561

4,040

3,995

17,850

14,390

Professional fees

3,387

2,811

2,571

2,088

2,302

10,857

8,392

Marketing

2,695

2,251

2,101

1,912

3,550

8,958

9,004

Acquisition-related expenses

9,637

14,195

13,803

—

—

37,635

—

Other

25,921

16,600

(645)

20,309

15,393

62,184

69,281

Total Non-Interest Expense

216,615

226,089

199,488

177,600

180,552

819,791

679,207

Income Before Income Taxes

86,243

79,664

103,170

75,552

81,024

344,629

348,721

Income tax expense

17,623

16,458

8,195

13,611

16,761

55,886

64,441

Net Income

68,620

63,206

94,975

61,941

64,263

288,743

284,280

Preferred stock dividends

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(10,248)

(10,248)

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 66,058

$ 60,644

$ 92,413

$ 59,379

$ 61,701

$ 278,495

$ 274,032





































Three months ended

Year ended





Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31





2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 PER SHARE:





























Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.36

$0.33

$0.53

$0.36

$0.38

$1.59

$1.66

Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.36

$0.33

$0.52

$0.36

$0.37

$1.57

$1.64

Cash dividends

$0.18

$0.17

$0.17

$0.17

$0.17

$0.69

$0.64

































Weighted average shares (basic)

182,032

181,905

175,305

162,706

163,975

175,523

165,241

Weighted average shares (diluted)

183,867

183,609

176,934

164,520

165,650

177,223

166,769

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)









(dollars in thousands)















Three months ended



December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/



Balance

Interest(1)

Rate

Balance

Interest(1)

Rate

Balance

Interest(1)

Rate ASSETS







































































Interest-earning assets:

































Net loans(2) $ 24,068,784

$ 360,642

5.97 %

$ 24,147,801

$ 376,160

6.20 %

$ 21,255,779

$ 311,992

5.83 %

Investment securities(3) 5,033,765

44,616

3.54 %

4,526,885

37,853

3.34 %

4,120,750

27,227

2.64 %

Other interest-earning assets 1,086,536

13,453

4.93 %

1,338,592

18,068

5.37 %

267,329

3,464

5.17 %

Total Interest-Earning Assets 30,189,085

418,711

5.53 %

30,013,278

432,081

5.74 %

25,643,858

342,683

5.31 %





































Noninterest-earning assets:

































Cash and due from banks 288,867









306,427









282,614









Premises and equipment 183,801









181,285









219,994









Other assets 1,816,421









1,772,052









1,545,535









Less: ACL - loans(4) (379,322)









(377,807)









(294,330)









Total Assets $ 32,098,852









$ 31,895,235









$ 27,397,671













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits $ 7,838,590

$ 37,952

1.93 %

$ 7,668,583

$ 38,768

2.01 %

$ 5,723,169

$ 20,737

1.44 %

Savings deposits 7,806,303

47,280

2.41 %

7,663,599

49,477

2.57 %

6,682,512

38,239

2.27 %

Brokered deposits 877,526

10,619

4.81 %

842,661

11,344

5.36 %

1,051,369

14,078

5.31 %

Time deposits 4,232,849

46,023

4.33 %

4,107,466

45,735

4.43 %

2,579,400

23,575

3.63 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 20,755,268

141,874

2.72 %

20,282,309

145,324

2.85 %

16,036,450

96,629

2.39 %







































Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 1,847,431

18,835

4.06 %

2,229,348

24,324

4.34 %

2,541,727

29,499

4.58 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 22,602,699

160,709

2.83 %

22,511,657

169,648

3.00 %

18,578,177

126,128

2.69 %





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits 5,558,110









5,495,950









5,440,098









Other liabilities 719,017









727,306









761,372









Total Liabilities 28,879,826









28,734,913









24,779,647









Shareholders' equity 3,219,026









3,160,322









2,618,024









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,098,852









$ 31,895,235









$ 27,397,671















































Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)



258,002

3.41 %





262,433

3.49 %





216,555

3.36 %

Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,343)









(4,424)









(4,549)





Net Interest Income



$ 253,659









$ 258,009









$ 212,006











































(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.

















(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.

(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for available for sale ("AFS") securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.

(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)



Three months ended





Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31





2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Loans, by type:





















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,595,996

$ 9,318,273

$ 8,958,139

$ 8,166,018

$ 8,090,627



Commercial and industrial 4,730,101

4,998,051

4,853,583

4,517,179

4,579,441



Real estate - residential mortgage 6,319,205

6,268,922

5,977,132

5,353,905

5,303,632



Real estate - home equity 1,116,665

1,122,313

1,117,367

1,039,321

1,043,753



Real estate - construction 1,312,245

1,437,907

1,430,057

1,240,640

1,153,601



Consumer 665,261

682,602

685,183

721,523

746,011



Leases and other loans(1) 329,311

319,733

324,453

331,447

338,714



Total Net Loans $ 24,068,784

$ 24,147,801

$ 23,345,914

$ 21,370,033

$ 21,255,779

























Deposits, by type:





















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,558,110

$ 5,495,950

$ 5,460,025

$ 5,061,075

$ 5,440,098



Interest-bearing demand 7,838,590

7,668,583

7,080,302

5,596,725

5,723,169



Savings 7,806,303

7,663,599

7,309,141

6,669,228

6,682,512



Total demand and savings 21,203,003

20,828,132

19,849,468

17,327,028

17,845,779



Brokered 877,526

842,661

1,123,328

1,083,382

1,051,369



Time 4,232,849

4,107,466

3,670,158

2,968,344

2,579,400



Total Deposits $ 26,313,378

$ 25,778,259

$ 24,642,954

$ 21,378,754

$ 21,476,548

























Borrowings, by type:





















Federal funds purchased $ 54

$ —

$ 32,637

$ 173,659

$ 446,707



Federal Home Loan Bank advances 727,957

754,130

833,726

902,890

760,087



Senior debt and subordinated debt 449,795

535,831

535,656

535,479

539,186



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 669,625

939,387

1,039,672

996,348

795,747



Total Borrowings $ 1,847,431

$ 2,229,348

$ 2,441,691

$ 2,608,376

$ 2,541,727























(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.



FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)











(dollars in thousands)

















Year ended December 31





2024

2023





Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/





Balance

Interest(1)

Rate

Balance

Interest(1)

Rate ASSETS



















































Interest-earning assets:

























Net loans(2)

$ 23,145,114

$ 1,406,216

6.08 %

$ 20,929,302

$ 1,166,376

5.57 %

Investment securities(3)

4,486,726

143,317

3.19 %

4,210,010

109,325

2.59 %

Other interest-earning assets

962,971

50,578

5.25 %

387,360

15,346

3.96 %

Total Interest-Earning Assets

28,594,811

1,600,111

5.60 %

25,526,672

1,291,047

5.06 %



























Noninterest-Earning assets:

























Cash and due from banks

295,156









215,649









Premises and equipment

197,823









219,315









Other assets

1,761,083









1,553,284









Less: ACL - loans(4)

(375,743)









(285,216)









Total Assets

$ 30,473,130









$ 27,229,704



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Interest-Bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

$ 7,049,915

$ 128,969

1.83 %

$ 5,582,930

$ 62,494

1.12 %

Savings deposits

7,364,106

180,455

2.45 %

6,616,087

122,340

1.85 %

Brokered deposits

981,060

51,691

5.27 %

847,795

43,635

5.15 %

Time deposits

3,747,029

160,744

4.29 %

2,170,245

63,735

2.94 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

19,142,110

521,859

2.73 %

15,217,057

292,204

1.92 %





























Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

2,280,382

100,012

4.39 %

2,771,330

126,746

4.54 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

21,422,492

621,871

2.90 %

17,988,387

418,950

2.32 %



























Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

5,394,518









5,939,799









Other liabilities

630,478









670,269









Total Liabilities

27,447,488









24,598,455









Shareholders' equity

3,025,642









2,631,249









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 30,473,130









$ 27,229,704





































Net interest income/net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)





978,240

3.42 %





872,097

3.42 %

Tax equivalent adjustment





(17,915)









(17,811)





Net Interest Income





$ 960,325









$ 854,286

































(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.







(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.

























(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.

(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION





AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)



















Year ended December 31







2024

2023

Loans, by type:











Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 9,052,738

$ 7,876,076



Commercial and industrial

4,779,254

4,596,742



Real estate - residential mortgage

5,925,708

5,079,739



Real estate - home equity

1,060,520

1,060,396



Real estate - construction

1,275,562

1,247,336



Consumer

725,308

748,089



Leases and other loans(1)

326,024

320,924



Total Net Loans

$ 23,145,114

$ 20,929,302















Deposits, by type:











Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,394,518

$ 5,939,799



Interest-bearing demand

7,049,915

5,582,930



Savings

7,364,106

6,616,087



Total demand and savings

19,808,539

18,138,816



Brokered

981,060

847,795



Time

3,747,029

2,170,245



Total Deposits

$ 24,536,628

$ 21,156,856















Borrowings, by type:











Federal funds purchased

$ 51,306

$ 566,379



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

804,328

922,164



Senior debt and subordinated debt

514,073

539,726



Other borrowings

910,675

743,061



Total Borrowings

$ 2,280,382

$ 2,771,330















(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION















ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)















(dollars in thousands)



















Three months ended

Year ended December 31



Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Dec 31

Dec 31



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:























Balance at beginning of period $ 375,961

$ 375,941

$ 297,888

$ 293,404

$ 292,739

$ 293,404

$ 269,366































CECL day 1 provision expense(1) —

—

23,444

—

—

23,444

—

Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses (136)

(1,139)

55,906

—

—

54,631

—

Loans charged off:



























Real estate - commercial mortgage (2,844)

(2,723)

(7,853)

(26)

(3,547)

(13,186)

(17,999)

Commercial and industrial (9,480)

(6,256)

(2,955)

(7,632)

(3,397)

(26,585)

(9,246)

Real estate - residential mortgage (55)

(1,131)

(35)

(251)

—

(1,472)

(62)

Consumer and home equity (2,179)

(2,308)

(1,766)

(2,238)

(2,192)

(8,490)

(7,514)

Real estate - construction —

—

—

—

—

—

—

Leases and other loans(2) (1,768)

(726)

(1,398)

(805)

(1,096)

(4,696)

(4,380)

Total loans charged off (16,326)

(13,144)

(14,007)

(10,952)

(10,232)

(54,429)

(39,201) Recoveries of loans previously charged off:



























Real estate - commercial mortgage 199

107

146

152

160

603

1,076

Commercial and industrial 1,387

1,008

796

1,248

779

4,440

3,473

Real estate - residential mortgage 104

130

122

116

278

472

421

Consumer and home equity 974

545

1,161

676

555

3,357

3,198

Real estate - construction 47

103

233

—

87

382

858

Leases and other loans(2) 194

129

247

162

374

730

1,103

Recoveries of loans previously charged off 2,905

2,022

2,705

2,354

2,233

9,984

10,129 Net loans charged off (13,421)

(11,122)

(11,302)

(8,598)

(7,999)

(44,445)

(29,072) Provision for credit losses(1) 16,752

12,281

10,005

13,082

8,664

52,122

53,110 Balance at end of period $ 379,156

$ 375,961

$ 375,941

$ 297,888

$ 293,404

$ 379,156

$ 293,404 Net charge-offs to average loans(3) 0.22 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.16 %

0.15 %

0.19 %

0.14 %





























Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures



















Provision for credit losses(1) $ (27)

$ (352)

$ (1,393)

$ (2,157)

$ 1,144

$ (3,930)

$ 926





























NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:

























Non-accrual loans $ 189,293

$ 175,861

$ 145,630

$ 129,628

$ 121,620









Loans 90 days past due and accruing 30,781

26,286

26,962

26,521

31,721









Total non-performing loans 220,074

202,147

172,592

156,149

153,341









Other real estate owned 2,621

2,844

1,444

277

896









Total non-performing assets $ 222,695

$ 204,991

$ 174,036

$ 156,426

$ 154,237





































NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:

























Commercial and industrial $ 43,677

$ 64,450

$ 58,433

$ 44,118

$ 41,020









Real estate - commercial mortgage 102,359

71,467

48,615

47,891

46,527









Real estate - residential mortgage 45,901

41,727

41,033

40,685

42,029









Consumer and home equity 14,374

12,830

11,886

10,172

10,878









Leases and other loans(2) 12,017

9,927

9,993

10,135

10,011









Real estate - construction 1,746

1,746

2,632

3,148

2,876









Total non-performing loans $ 220,074

$ 202,147

$ 172,592

$ 156,149

$ 153,341











(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs. (3) Quarterly results are annualized.























FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)





























Explanatory note: This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:









































Three months ended











Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31











2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Operating net income available to common shareholders



















Net income available to common shareholders

$ 66,058

$ 60,644

$ 92,413

$ 59,379

$ 61,701 Less: Other revenue

(269)

(677)

(708)

(151)

(1,102) Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

2,689

7,706

(47,392)

—

— Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

—

—

20,282

—

— Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

6,155

6,155

4,556

441

441 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

9,637

14,195

13,803

—

— Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense

—

—

23,444

—

— Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

—

—

(20,266)

—

— Plus: FDIC special assessment

—

(16)

—

956

6,494 Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

10,001

9,385

6,323

6,329

3,197 Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(5,360)

(6,099)

(9,961)

(1,591)

(1,896) Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 88,911

$ 91,293

$ 82,494

$ 65,363

$ 68,835





























Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)

183,867

183,609

176,934

164,520

165,650





























Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)

$ 0.48

$ 0.50

$ 0.47

$ 0.40

$ 0.42





























Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,197,325

$ 3,203,943

$ 3,101,609

$ 2,757,679

$ 2,760,139 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(635,458)

(641,739)

(648,026)

(560,114)

(560,687) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,368,989

$ 2,369,326

$ 2,260,705

$ 2,004,687

$ 2,006,574





















Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)

182,089

181,957

181,831

162,087

163,801





















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share

$ 13.01

$ 13.02

$ 12.43

$ 12.37

$ 12.25 (1) Results are annualized.































































Three months ended











Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31











2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Operating return on average assets (1)



















Net income

$ 68,620

$ 63,206

$ 94,975

$ 61,941

$ 64,263 Less: Other revenue

(269)

(677)

(708)

(151)

(1,102) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

2,689

7,706

(47,392)

—

— Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

—

—

20,282

—

— Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

6,155

6,155

4,556

441

441 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

9,637

14,195

13,803

—

— Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense

—

—

23,444

—

— Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

—

—

(20,266)

—

— Plus: FDIC special assessment

—

(16)

—

956

6,494 Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

10,001

9,385

6,323

6,329

3,197 Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(5,360)

(6,099)

(9,961)

(1,591)

(1,896) Operating net income (numerator)

$ 91,473

$ 93,855

$ 85,056

$ 67,925

$ 71,397





























Total average assets

$ 32,098,852

$ 31,895,235

$ 30,774,891

$ 27,427,626

$ 27,397,671 Less: Average net core deposit intangible

(83,173)

(89,350)

(68,234)

(4,666)

(5,106) Total operating average assets (denominator)

$ 32,015,679

$ 31,805,885

$ 30,706,657

$ 27,422,960

$ 27,392,565





























Operating return on average assets

1.14 %

1.17 %

1.11 %

1.00 %

1.03 %





























Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible) (1)











Net income available to common shareholders

$ 66,058

$ 60,644

$ 92,413

$ 59,379

$ 61,701 Less: Other revenue

(269)

(677)

(708)

(151)

(1,102) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

2,689

7,706

(47,392)

—

— Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

—

—

20,282

—

— Plus: Intangible amortization



6,282

6,287

4,688

573

597 Plus: Acquisition-related expense



9,637

14,195

13,803

—

— Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense

—

—

23,444

—

— Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

—

—

(20,266)

—

— Plus: FDIC special assessment

—

(16)

—

956

6,494 Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

10,001

9,385

6,323

6,329

3,197 Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(5,387)

(6,127)

(9,989)

(1,618)

(1,929) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 89,011

$ 91,397

$ 82,598

$ 65,468

$ 68,958





















Average shareholders' equity

$ 3,219,026

$ 3,160,322

$ 2,952,671

$ 2,766,945

$ 2,618,024 Less: Average preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets

(638,507)

(644,814)

(624,471)

(560,393)

(560,977) Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 2,387,641

$ 2,322,630

$ 2,135,322

$ 2,013,674

$ 1,864,169





















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)

14.83 %

15.65 %

15.56 %

13.08 %

14.68 % (1) Results are annualized.





























































































Three months ended











Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31











2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,197,325

$ 3,203,943

$ 3,101,609

$ 2,757,679

$ 2,760,139 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(635,458)

(641,739)

(648,026)

(560,114)

(560,687) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,368,989

$ 2,369,326

$ 2,260,705

$ 2,004,687

$ 2,006,574





























Total assets

$ 32,065,059

$ 32,185,726

$ 31,769,813

$ 27,642,957

$ 27,571,915 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(635,458)

(641,739)

(648,026)

(560,114)

(560,687) Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 31,429,601

$ 31,543,987

$ 31,121,787

$ 27,082,843

$ 27,011,228





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.54 %

7.51 %

7.26 %

7.40 %

7.43 %





























Efficiency ratio























Non-interest expense

$ 216,615

$ 226,089

$ 199,488

$ 177,600

$ 180,552 Less: Acquisition-related expense

(9,637)

(14,195)

(13,803)

—

— Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback

—

—

20,266

—

— Less: FDIC special assessment

—

16

—

(956)

(6,494) Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(10,001)

(9,385)

(6,323)

(6,329)

(3,197) Less: Intangible amortization

(6,282)

(6,287)

(4,688)

(573)

(597) Less: Debt extinguishment

—

—

—

—

720 Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 190,695

$ 196,238

$ 194,940

$ 169,742

$ 170,984





















Net interest income

$ 253,659

$ 258,009

$ 241,720

$ 206,937

$ 212,006 Tax equivalent adjustment

4,343

4,424

4,556

4,592

4,549 Plus: Total non-interest income

65,924

59,673

92,994

57,140

59,378 Less: Other revenue

(269)

(677)

(708)

(151)

(1,102) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

2,689

7,706

(47,392)

—

— Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net

—

1

20,282

—

752 Total revenue (denominator)

$ 326,346

$ 329,136

$ 311,452

$ 268,518

$ 275,583





















Efficiency ratio

58.43 %

59.62 %

62.59 %

63.21 %

62.04 %





























Operating non-interest expense to total average assets



















Non-interest expense

$ 216,615

$ 226,089

$ 199,488

$ 177,600

$ 180,552 Less: Intangible amortization

(6,282)

(6,287)

(4,688)

(573)

(597) Less: Acquisition-related expense

(9,637)

(14,195)

(13,803)

—

— Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback

—

—

20,266

—

— Less: FDIC special assessment

—

16

—

(956)

(6,494) Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(10,001)

(9,385)

(6,323)

(6,329)

(3,197) Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 190,695

$ 196,238

$ 194,940

$ 169,742

$ 170,264





























Total average assets (denominator)

$ 32,098,852

$ 31,895,235

$ 30,774,891

$ 27,427,626

$ 27,397,671





























Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets

2.36 %

2.45 %

2.55 %

2.49 %

2.47 % (1) Results are annualized.





























































































Year Ended























Dec 31

Dec 31























2024

2023











Operating net income available to common shareholders



















Net income available to common shareholders

$ 278,495

$ 274,032











Less: Other revenue

(1,805)

1,855











Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

(36,996)

—











Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

20,282

—











Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

17,307

2,308











Plus: Acquisition-related expense

37,635

—











Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense

23,444

—











Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

(20,266)

—











Plus: FDIC special assessment

940

6,494











Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

32,038

3,197











Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(23,011)

(2,909)











Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 328,063

$ 284,977









































Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)

177,223

166,769









































Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)

$ 1.85

$ 1.71











Note: numbers in this report may not sum due to rounding.



















































































Media Contact: Lacey Dean (717) 735-8688

Investor Contact: Matt Jozwiak (717) 327-2657

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation