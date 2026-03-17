Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

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Fulton Financial Corporation

Mar 17, 2026, 16:30 ET

LANCASTER, Pa., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation ("Fulton") (Nasdaq: FULT) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of nineteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2026.

In addition, Fulton announced that the Board declared a quarterly dividend of $12.81 per share (equivalent to $0.32025 per depositary share) on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026, for the period from and including January 15, 2026, to but excluding, April 15, 2026.

Fulton, a more than $32 billion Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based financial holding company, has more than 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A.

Additional information on Fulton can be found at investor.fultonbank.com.

Media:
Rachel Sharkey (717) 291-2831

Investors:
Patrick Lafferty (717) 327-2556

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation

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