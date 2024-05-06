Fulton Market Design District Preparing for Flagship Design Days Events

More Than 35 Iconic Design Brands Have Joined Together to Welcome Design Professionals and Enthusiasts to the Neighborhood on June 10-12

CHICAGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global design community is once again making plans to gather in Chicago this June to celebrate the latest in design and architecture. Fulton Market District will welcome top design professionals and enthusiasts to enjoy product launches, exhibits, and events from Monday, June 10 – Wednesday, June 12, during the second annual Fulton Market Design Days (FMDD).

Hosted in Chicago – an epicenter of awe-inspiring architecture, cultural institutions, and one of the world's most famous shopping streets, Magnificent Mile – FMDD is where the architecture and design community come together in Fulton Market, the city's preeminent design destination.

With over 40,000 professionals visiting last year's inaugural Fulton Market Design Days, the neighborhood of brands in the area have once again joined together to further enhance this year's events and logistics for out-of-town guests planning to visit premier design showrooms in Chicago.

This year, Fulton Market Design Days will feature pop-ups, giveaways, street-side screenprinting activations, exhibits, and a central Welcome Center at Morgan & Fulton where guests can meet and network, coordinate plans, and learn about individual events throughout the area.

"There is nothing better than June in Chicago, and this year Fulton Market District will be in full swing serving as a top destination for design, networking, and socialization," said Armando Chacon, President of the West Central Association - Chamber of Commerce. "We have seen continued expansion in the Fulton Market District, with new brands, restaurants and retail spaces opening to our vibrant community. We are excited to experience all our businesses have to offer to the architecture and design community."

To simplify transportation between the Merchandise Mart and the Fulton Design District, complimentary round-trip shuttles and rickshaws will run between 345 N Wells and the Design Days Welcome Center, clearly marked with bright pink Design Days branding.

To learn more about all the leading brands and design firms participating in Fulton Market Design Days, as well as details on the complimentary shuttle service and other Design Day news, please register at FultonMarketDesignDays.com.

About The Neighborhood of Brands

Founded in 2022, the Neighborhood of Brands is a partnership of more than thirty-five design-led brands with showrooms and trade spaces dedicated to celebrating design and promoting the Fulton Market area of Chicago as the preeminent design hub in the Midwest. The group is comprised of: Allsteel (including: Gunlocke, Corral, Zilenzio, Normann, Copenhagen, HBF and HBF Textiles), Arper, B+N Industries, BIFMA and Level by BIFMA, Brentano + Cumberland, Fellowes, Fursys, Gabriel, Humanscale, J+J Flooring, JSI, Kimball International (including: Kimball, National, Interwoven, David Edward, and Etc.), Kvadrat, MillerKnoll (including: Herman Miller, Knoll, Design Within Reach, Datesweiser, Geiger, HAY, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne and Spinneybeck | Filzfelt), Milliken, Mohawk Group, Pillar Designs, Sloan, Tarkett, Teknion (including: StudioTK and Luum), and UPLIFT.

