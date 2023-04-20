Fumaric acid market size to grow by USD 308.14 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 44% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fumaric acid market size is estimated to grow by USD 308.14 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 44% of market growth during the forecast period. For more invaluable insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fumaric Acid Market 2023-2027

Fumaric acid market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (fermentation, maleic anhydride, and fumaria officinalis), application (food and beverages, unsaturated polyester resins, rosin paper sizes, alkyd resins, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The fermentation segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The rising use of fumaric acid as a raw component in the polymer industry, along with the increasing price of petroleum-based acid, has increased interest in the fermentation method for producing this molecule from renewable resources. The fermentation procedure produces 85% fumaric acid, which is less expensive. Submerged fermentation systems, along with product recovery methods, have produced economically appealing yields and productivity.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fumaric acid market.

The fumaric acid market in APAC is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The construction industry in China , India , Indonesia , Bangladesh , Thailand , Vietnam , and Singapore is expected to grow, which, in turn, will increase the demand for unsaturated polyester resins as well as alkyd resins. These factors will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, the purchasing power parity and average household income in APAC have been growing steadily over the last few years, which will fuel the demand for functional and packaged food and beverage products during the forecast period. Therefore, the fumaric acid market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Fumaric acid market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The introduction of ethnic and innovative flavors is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. Vendors are introducing unique flavors for beverages. Mixologists are incorporating organic products, herbs, and other ingredients to enhance the taste.

The popularity of Asian food and flavors such as green tea, lemongrass, and soy is increasing across the world.

As fumaric acid is non-hygroscopic, it is used in pre-blends.

It is extensively used as a flavor blender in ethnic cuisine and is also used in dry mixes to prevent moisture absorption and product degradation.

Therefore, the rising demand for food and beverages will directly influence the need for fumaric acid, which, in turn, will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

An increase in disposable income among the middle class is a leading trend in the market.

is a leading trend in the market. The disposable income of the middle-class population has been rising due to geopolitical factors and macroeconomic policies.

These factors accelerate the revenues in commodity-exporting countries.

The middle class in Asia has grown more than the middle class in other parts of the world.

has grown more than the middle class in other parts of the world. Therefore, the growing disposable income among the middle-class population is expected to impact the market positively during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increased threat of substitutes from citric acid and malic acid is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. Citric acid is used in various processed foods and carbonated drinks.

It is a natural preservative and produces tartness in these drinks.

Moreover, as it is a weak organic acid, it acts as a water softener by breaking down trace amounts of metal found in water.

Citric acid has numerous applications in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, where it is used as a pH-adjusting agent in skin lotions.

Thus, due to the wide range of applications of citric acid, various manufacturers prefer to produce this acidulant on a massive scale.

The intense competition from substitutes will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Fumaric Acid Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fumaric acid market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fumaric acid market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fumaric acid market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fumaric acid market vendors

Fumaric Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 308.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Actylis, Agarwal Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Group, Bartek Ingredients Inc., Central Drug House Pvt. Ltd., Changmao Biochemical Engineering Co. Ltd., Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co. Ltd., Dastech International Inc., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co. Ltd., Joshi Agrochem Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Paari Chem Resources Pvt. Ltd., Polynt Spa, RXChemicals, SIP Chemical Industries, The Chemical Co., UPC Technology Corp., and XST Biological Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

