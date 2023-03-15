Fumed silica market size to increase by USD 649.25 million between 2022 and 2027; Arpadis Group, BRENNTAG S, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fumed silica market size is forecast to grow by USD 649.25 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the rapid increase in urbanization. Large-scale migration of rural populations to urban areas is being witnessed by many countries. To address the demand for such large-scale migration, the development of infrastructure has become a prime focus for several countries. For instance, the Government of India has planned to invest USD 650 billion over the next 20 years in developing urban infrastructure in the country, and the Government of China has planned to invest about USD 1 trillion in urban infrastructure projects by 2030. This will create immense demand for construction in these countries, which, in turn, will foster the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fumed Silica Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global fumed silica market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 32% of market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for fumed silica can be attributed to the increasing demand for rubber products, automotive tires, pesticides, and personal products such as footwear, skincare, sun care, and toothpaste in the region.

Company Profiles:

The fumed silica market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd. - The company offers fumed silica which is mainly used for applications related to tires, translucent, transparent rubber products, and rubber soles.

- The company offers fumed silica which is mainly used for applications related to tires, translucent, transparent rubber products, and rubber soles. China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. - The company offers fumed silica which is used as a thickening agent and anticaking agent in powders.

- The company offers fumed silica which is used as a thickening agent and anticaking agent in powders. Kemitura AS - The company offers fumed silica which is used in the production industry as a thickening agent.

- The company offers fumed silica which is used in the production industry as a thickening agent. Reade International Corp. - The company offers fumed silica which is being used as filler or flow control additive in many industrial products.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is segmented into hydrophilic and hydrophobic.

The market share growth of the hydrophilic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hydrophilic fumed silica exhibits excellent insulating properties at both high and low temperatures. It is easily soluble in water and has excellent permeability. Because it is inexpensive, it is used in a wide range of applications. It also has high chemical purity and good insulating properties, especially at low temperatures. Therefore, this segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the benefits of hydrophilic fumed silica.

By end-user, the market is segmented into building and construction, electrical and electronics, pharmaceuticals and personal care, food and beverage, and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . - Request a report sample

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The specialty silica market size is expected to increase by USD 4,369.04 million . from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%. The market is segmented by application (rubber, personal care, food feed and agriculture, inks paints and coatings, and others), type (precipitated silica, fumed silica, colloidal silica, silica gel, and fused silica), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by . from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%. The market is segmented by application (rubber, personal care, food feed and agriculture, inks paints and coatings, and others), type (precipitated silica, fumed silica, colloidal silica, silica gel, and fused silica), and geography (APAC, , , , and and ). The silica gel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.12% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 588.89 thousand tons. The market is segmented by product (indicative silica gel and non-indicative silica gel), end-user (oil and gas industry, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this fumed silica market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fumed silica market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fumed silica market vendors.

Fumed Silica Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 649.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arpadis Group, BRENNTAG SE, Cabot Corp., Chemi Enterprises LLP, Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd., China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Flexicon Corp., Henan Xunyu Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemitura AS, KoreChem Inc., OCI Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Reade International Corp., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., Tosoh Corp., Trulux Pty Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, and Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fumed silica market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fumed silica market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Hydrophilic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hydrophilic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hydrophilic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hydrophilic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hydrophilic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hydrophobic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hydrophobic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hydrophobic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hydrophobic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hydrophobic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pharmaceuticals and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Pharmaceuticals and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals and personal care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Cabot Corp.

Exhibit 120: Cabot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Cabot Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Cabot Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Cabot Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

(Group) Co. Ltd. Exhibit 127: China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. - Overview

(Group) Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 128: China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

(Group) Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 129: China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 130: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 133: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.7 Flexicon Corp.

Exhibit 135: Flexicon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Flexicon Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Flexicon Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 Henan Xunyu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Henan Xunyu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Henan Xunyu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Henan Xunyu Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Kemitura AS

Exhibit 141: Kemitura AS - Overview



Exhibit 142: Kemitura AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Kemitura AS - Key offerings

12.10 OCI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: OCI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: OCI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: OCI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: OCI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 148: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Reade International Corp.

Exhibit 152: Reade International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Reade International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Reade International Corp. - Key offerings

12.13 Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Tata Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Tokuyama Corp.

Exhibit 159: Tokuyama Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Tokuyama Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Tokuyama Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Tokuyama Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Tosoh Corp.

Exhibit 163: Tosoh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Tosoh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Tosoh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Tosoh Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Wacker Chemie AG

Exhibit 167: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview



Exhibit 168: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus

12.17 Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio