Fumed Silica Market to grow by USD 697.6 Million (2024-2028), driven by urbanization, with AI impacting market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global fumed silica market size is estimated to grow by USD 697.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization is driving market growth, with a trend towards upgradations in using fumed silicas. However, increase in construction costs and lack of skilled workforce poses a challenge. Key market players include Arpadis Group, BRENNTAG SE, Cabot Corp., Chemi Enterprises LLP, Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd., China National Bluestar Group Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Flexicon Corp., Henan Xunyu Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemitura AS, KoreChem Inc., OCI Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Reade International Corp., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., Tosoh Corp., Trulux Pty Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, and Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd..

Fumed Silica Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 697.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.27 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries China, US, Germany, Taiwan, and Japan Key companies profiled Arpadis Group, BRENNTAG SE, Cabot Corp., Chemi Enterprises LLP, Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technological Development Co. Ltd., China National Bluestar Group Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Flexicon Corp., Henan Xunyu Chemical Co. Ltd., Kemitura AS, KoreChem Inc., OCI Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Reade International Corp., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tokuyama Corp., Tosoh Corp., Trulux Pty Ltd., Wacker Chemie AG, and Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd.

The Fumed Silica market is experiencing significant growth in various industries. In building and construction, it's used as a thickening agent, desiccant, and anti-caking agent in mortar, concrete, and plaster. The electrical and electronics sector utilizes it as a filler in silicone elastomers, UPR and composites, and as a component in the pyrolysis process for silicon tetrachloride production. The automotive and transportation industry uses hydrophobic fumed silica in greases and lubricants, while the food and beverage industry employs it as a food additive and in the production of toners and developers. Hydrophilic fumed silica finds applications in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and paper coating. In the pharmaceutical industry, it's used as a tablet binder, while in the cosmetics industry, it's used in toothpaste and skincare products. The toner and developer market uses it as a deformer. The chemical industry employs it as a thickener in various applications, including adhesives, sealants, and paints and coatings. The lighting industry uses it in CFL production, and the fertilizer industry employs it as a carrier for fertilizers. Fumed silica is also used in the production of silicon rubber, UPS, battery gel, and in the textile industry as a finishing agent. The market is driven by urbanization, the production of finished goods, and the growth of sectors like electronics, paint manufacturing, and synthetics rubber.

Fumed silica is a valuable additive in construction materials due to its resistance to sulfate and water attacks. This property makes it particularly suitable for structures in moist environments, such as dams, marine structures, and buildings near seashores. Its use in underwater bridge piers and abutments enhances their durability and strength. The hardness of fumed silica at later stages of hydration surpasses that of ordinary cement, making it an ideal choice for large-scale projects like foundations, high walls, and dams.

• The Fumed Silica market encompasses various industries including building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and more. Challenges in these sectors include the use of hydrophilic and hydrophobic fumed silica in silicone elastomers for paints, coatings, inks, adhesives, and sealants. Pyrogenic silica, produced through the pyrolysis process using silicon tetrachloride and oxygen, is a key thickening agent, desiccant, and anti-caking agent in numerous applications. In the paint manufacturing sector, fumed silica improves the properties of UPR and composites. In cosmetics, it's used in toothpaste, toners, and developers. Food and beverage industries use amorphous silica as a food additive, while the electronics sector relies on it for toners and deformers. The automotive industry uses it in batteries, greases, and lubricants. Urbanization drives demand in construction and vehicles, leading to increased production of finished goods. In the food and beverage sector, fumed silica is used as a food additive, while in the pharmaceutical industry, it's used in tablets and biogenic fumed silica for silicon rubber and UPS batteries.

• The construction industry utilizes various materials including stainless steel, hardened steel, cast iron, cement, concrete, bricks, aggregates, and fumed silica. Fumed silica, a costly additive, is used to improve the properties of concrete and other construction materials. However, its high cost poses a challenge to the market. The availability of construction materials creates a pricing cycle, where an increase in the price of one building material raises the total cost of construction, leading to overall higher construction costs. Countries in Africa, such as Nigeria and Namibia, face difficulties in controlling these price hikes due to volatile economic conditions. The production of fumed silica relies on the availability of raw materials, which fluctuates with the demand for the additive.

This fumed silica market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Hydrophilic

1.2 Hydrophobic End-user 2.1 Building and construction

2.2 Electrical and electronics

2.3 Pharmaceuticals and personal care

2.4 Food and beverage

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hydrophilic- The hydrophilic segment dominates the global fumed silica market due to its versatile applications. Manufactured by hydrolyzing volatile chlorosilanes in an oxyhydrogen flame, hydrophilic fumed silica is easily soluble in water and has a high soaking capacity. It exhibits excellent insulating properties at high temperatures and is widely used in non-polar resin systems as a thickener and reinforcer. In food and industrial powders, it functions as a glidant in non-polar solvents like xylene, mineral spirits, and styrene. The hydrophilic form is preferred in formulations where self-stability is not essential. With its economical cost, high chemical purity, and excellent insulating properties, especially at low temperatures, hydrophilic fumed silica is employed in various industries, including boat construction for enhancing dispersion qualities and as an anticaking agent. These advantages position the hydrophilic segment for significant growth in the fumed silica market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Fumed Silica market is a significant niche in the global industrial minerals sector, with applications spanning various industries such as building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical industries, and more. Fumed silica is produced through the pyrolysis process of silicon tetrachloride, which results in the formation of amorphous silica droplets. These droplets can be further classified into hydrophilic and hydrophobic types, depending on their surface properties. Hydrophilic fumed silica is widely used as a thickening agent in paints, coatings, inks, and cosmetics, while hydrophobic fumed silica finds applications in silicone elastomers, electronics, and adhesives. Pyrogenic silica, another form of fumed silica, is used as a deformer in tablets and food additives. The market for fumed silica is driven by the growing demand from various end-use industries, including paint manufacturing sectors, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. The unique properties of fumed silica, such as its high surface area and large pore volume, make it an essential ingredient in numerous industrial applications.

Market Research Overview

The Fumed Silica market encompasses various industries including building and construction, electrical and electronics, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical industries, and more. Fumed silica, also known as pyrogenic silica, is produced through the pyrolysis process using silicon tetrachloride and oxygen. It is available in two forms: hydrophilic and hydrophobic. Hydrophilic fumed silica acts as a thickening agent, desiccant, and anti-caking agent in various applications such as paints, coatings, inks, adhesives, and sealants. In contrast, hydrophobic fumed silica is used in silicone elastomers, vacuum insulated panels (UPR), cosmetics, toners, and developers, paper coating, textiles, gel batteries, lighting (CFL), greases and lubricants, chemicals, fertilizers, and cosmetics. Fumed silica finds extensive use in the paint manufacturing sectors, urbanization, vehicles, and finished goods industries. In the food and beverage sector, it is used as a food additive, particularly in the production of tablets and biogenic fumed silica. The electronics industry uses fumed silica in the synthesis of amorphous silica, toners, deformers, and UPS and battery gel. The market for fumed silica continues to grow due to its versatile properties and wide range of applications.

