Fumigation Plays Effective Role in Pest Control for Food Safety

Performing fumigation work requires highly trained, licensed professionals that have an aptitude for assessing situational need and safety that can model fumigation strategies to meet client needs. It is vital that the need for fumigation be essential or required, that proper gas selection is chosen, and a comprehensive site assessment has been conducted to ensure a safe and effective fumigation.

"Fumigation treatments remain an important element of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and will successfully mitigate pest pressures when performed properly," said Jeff Jones, fumigation manager at McCloud Services. "In some cases, fumigation will be the first and only control method. In other cases, it will be the last resort. If food safety and quality are in danger, and no other pest solution is possible – especially due to time constraints – defaulting to fumigation is prudent."

McCloud Services provides expert insights on the use of fumigation as a pest management procedure in food facilities in its article "Fumigation: An Effective Pest Control Method for the Food Supply Chain of Custody."

To learn more about the detailed fumigation process, please download McCloud Services' article here: Fumigation: An Effective Pest Control Method.

Contact McCloud Services to learn more about their food safety pest management programs at 800-332-7805 or at contact@mccloudservices.com.

About McCloud Services

McCloud Services is a leader in integrated pest management solutions, serving the food supply chain of custody, health care, hospitality, property management, retail industries and residential markets. With a foundation of over 100 years of industry and market experience, McCloud Services carries out its mission to protect health, food, property and the environment while ensuring the safety of its employees and the public. McCloud Services is a regional service provider with locations in 11 states. For more information, please visit: www.mccloudservices.com.

Proud to serve the largest food-related brands in the U.S.

Contact:

Julia Ostlund

(414) 635-2725

julia@reputationpartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fumigation-plays-effective-role-in-pest-control-for-food-safety-300626329.html

SOURCE McCloud Services

Related Links

http://www.mccloudservices.com

