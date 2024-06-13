FUN AND SCIENCE COLLIDE: THE TECH INTERACTIVE ANNOUNCES SUMMER EVENT LINE-UP

Summer Spectacular Brings Carnival of Kittens, Dominos, IMAX Films, and STEAM Activities

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech Interactive, a world-renowned science, technology, and education center in the heart of Silicon Valley, invites visitors of all ages to step right up for the Summer Spectacular in downtown San Jose. With hands-on STEAM activities, entertaining workshops, blockbuster films, and carnival-themed events, there will be something for everyone at The Tech Interactive all summer long. This year's theme is a nod to The Santa Clara County Fair's remarkable 80th Anniversary.

As visitors navigate The Tech Interactive's 130,000 square feet of exhibit space, they will play, tinker, investigate, and create while engaging with an exciting new series of carnival-themed challenges and activities. Featured summer workshops such as Domino Distraction, Bridgetopia Sponsored by Stanford Medicine Children's Health, and Tightrope Walkers offer unique opportunities to learn about engineering, physics, and more. Visit "Today at The Tech" for specific locations and times.

"There's something for everyone at our Summer Spectacular, where the AC is blasting, the ICEES are flowing, and the fun never ends!" said Doris Bell, Vice President of Operations at The Tech Interactive. "We're putting a science spin on carnival classics to make learning entertaining and exciting for kids ages 3 to 99!"

Tech Tails: Pets Weekend

June 15 to 16, 2024

Kick off the summer with the adorable kittens of Mini Cat Town! Create your own DIY cat toys and watch these playful kittens in action. Reserve your 15-minute cuddle session in advance to ensure prime time with the kittens. Admission includes a kitten cuddle session, a full day pass to The Tech Interactive, an IMAX movie ticket, and a donation to Mini Cat Town.

Tech Topple: Kinetic Carnival

July 9 to 13, 2024

Witness the awe-inspiring, record-setting domino build and topple during The Tech Interactive's Domino Week. Watch as YouTube sensation Flash Domino and his team Reactica, build a 40,000-domino Kinetic Carnival - the world's only amusement park made to be destroyed! Visit throughout the week to see their construction and participate in domino-building workshops, then stand by on Saturday, July 13 to see it all topple down! Free with general admission. Purchase tickets here.

FROZEN: A Summer Sing-Along Spectacular

Saturday, July 20, 2024; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

It may be hot outside, but it's going to be extra cool in The Tech Interactive when it is transformed into a magical icy world for Disney's FROZEN Sing-Along in partnership with Broadway San Jose! Belt out your favorite tunes and dance along with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf. Costumes encouraged! Free with museum admission!

Tech Flicks: Summer IMAX Series

Escape the heat and enjoy classic, educational and new films in the cool, air-conditioned IMAX Dome Theater. Please note that movie titles are subject to change. See website for latest showtimes.

Weekends in June: Superpower Dogs

June 13: Inside Out 2

June 29: Wizard of Oz

July 3: Despicable Me 4

July 19: Twisters

July 20: T.Rex

August 8: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

