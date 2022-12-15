Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville, NJ

36,500-sq.-ft. indoor family entertainment facility expected to open in mid-2023; property owner Irgang Group also names R.J. Brunelli & Co. as new leasing agent.

MILLVILLE, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group today announced that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey.

A Fun City Adventure Park family entertainment center is expected to debut at Union Lake Crossing in mid-2023, rounding out an anchor mix that includes ShopRite, Kohl's, Ross Dress For Less, PetSmart, Staples, and shadow anchor Target. Union Lake Crossing welcomed Boot Barn's second New Jersey location in mid-September. The 14,400-sq.-ft. store offers the broadest selection of cowboy boots, work boots, western wear, workwear, western-inspired fashion, and outdoor gear.

Occupying most of the former Dick's store, the family entertainment center will join an anchor lineup that currently includes ShopRite, Kohl's, shadow anchor Target, Ross Dress For Less, PetSmart, and Staples. Other notable tenants include a newly opened Boot Barn, Famous Footwear, Party City, Five Below, Buffalo Wild Wings, Moe's Southwest Grill, and Sonic.

With a mid-2023 opening anticipated, the Union Lake location will be the second in New Jersey for Fun City, which made its Garden State debut in Blackwood (Camden County) in August 2022. The company currently operates 20 locations in seven states extending from Maine to New Jersey, with 13 additional sites under construction or with signed leases—including initial locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois, and Kansas.

Among other features, the Union Lake Crossing location is slated to include trampoline courts, a Ninja course, a ropes course, a zipline, dodgeball, basketball, a playground, a battle beam, a foam pit, bumper ball, and an arcade. If space allows, the facility may also include bumper cars.

"After a successful debut in Blackwood, we look forward to bringing our diverse blend of recreational activities to the greater Millville-Vineland market," said Nick Zhang, the company's general manager. "Union Lake Crossing's strong tenant mix, easy access and wide geographic draw made it a logical spot for our second New Jersey location." Fun City was represented on the lease by Don Mace, VP at Keypoint Partners, while Union Lake was represented by a Metro Commercial team led by Executive VP and Principal Joseph Dougherty.

Mark Irgang, CEO of Union Lake property owner Irgang Group, commented: "Fun City adds a new dimension that should drive more traffic to our existing tenants, lengthen the time of shopper visits and bolster Union Lake's appeal to new tenants—including restaurants and other complimentary uses."

In a separate development, Irgang Group--a Nyack, N.Y.-based real estate investment and management firm that acquired the 43.39-acre site in November 2021—announced that it has appointed R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC, as exclusive leasing agent for Union Lake. The Old Bridge, N.J.-based retail real estate brokerage is now offering 10 spaces at the center, ranging from 1,945 to 15,000 square feet—including a pad site and endcap unit that each have the potential for a drive-thru.

"These remaining spaces present tremendous opportunities for tenants to open in a high-traffic, high-visibility power center that attracted over 4.5 million visitors in the last 12-months," said Mario Brunelli, VP & Principal of the brokerage. "We are already in discussions with a number of prospects."

Targeted categories include quick-serve and full-service restaurants; home improvement, home décor, women's apparel, and bedding retailers; as well as a gym/health club and chiropractor.

"We look forward to working with Mario and his team on our efforts to further improve our merchandise, restaurant and personal services offerings at Union Lake," said Irgang. "Concurrently, we continue our endeavors to physically upgrade the property, denoted by the recent installation of new LED lighting throughout all parking areas. This project elevated illumination levels, while conserving energy."

Located in the heart of Cumberland County's regional shopping hub, Union Lake Crossing is situated at the signalized intersection of North 2nd Street (State Highway 47) and Union Lake Boulevard, with easy access to State Highway 55, a major north-south freeway. As the county's main commercial corridor, Highway 47 has an average daily traffic count of 31,816 vehicles. Highway 55, located about 1,000 feet from the site, has a daily traffic county of 38,617.

The center, which originally opened in 2006, draws from a primary market with 128,621 residents in a 10-mile radius and an average household income of $77,568. But with its 73,740-square-foot ShopRite drawing 1.6 million visitors over the past 12 months, patrons travel from well beyond the primary market. Approximately 23% of the property's customers come from 10 to 30 miles away—extending the draw to a total market of 961,012 residents with an average household income of $99,645.

For leasing information, contact Mario Brunelli, (732) 721-5800, [email protected] or visit this page on the firm's website: https://rjbrunelli.com/properties/millville-union-lake-crossing/

Media contacts : At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, [email protected] , (908) 789-0700.

SOURCE Irgang Group