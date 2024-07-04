FUN FACTORY Brand Successfully Sold

The leading German sexual wellness group behind the award-winning Satisfyer brand will take over the entire FUN FACTORY company this fall

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The German group around EIS/Satisfyer/Triple A has purchased the entire product portfolio, patents, designs and brands as well as the inventory of FUN FACTORY as part of an asset deal effective on October 1st, 2024 and has already placed a reorder of goods at a sales price of 15,000,000 Euros.

"With purchases, inventory build-up, production expansion, advance orders, our group is investing a high double-digit million amount in the FUN FACTORY brand. This guarantees seamless and improved availability with goods produced exclusively in Germany," says Managing Director Sven Pelka, adding, "we have been able to significantly expand our patent portfolio with this acquisition and will soon be expanding the FUN FACTORY brand with many new, innovative products." Sales will be managed by FUN FACTORY Germany GmbH from October 1st and the price structure will remain unchanged.

Since its founding in 1996, FUN FACTORY GmbH has introduced numerous groundbreaking innovations that are now industry standards. From the first rechargeable toy and the Click'n'Charge magnetic charging cable to colorful, friendly designs. By introducing quality standards such as medical silicone, FUN FACTORY has continuously set new standards in the erotic industry, always with the vision of producing the "best sex toys in the world" at its Bremen location. FUN FACTORY has shaped the industry and made a significant contribution to removing the taboo surrounding erotic toys.

The German group EIS/Satisfyer/Triple A currently delivers its products to over 80 countries, serves over 1,000 major customer accounts, is represented in over 100,000 shops and drugstore chains and is established as the undisputed global market leader in the German erotic trade, maintaining its strong position with impressive growth and innovation.

"With this sale, I am saying goodbye to the industry and am pleased to know that the brand will be part of the successful environment of the Triple A Group in the future. I am convinced that Triple A is the right choice for this deal and that the brand is an important building block for the premium segment," says Dirk Bauer, founder and CEO of FUN FACTORY GmbH.

About Satisfyer

Blending tech innovation and sexual health, Satisfyer is a sexual wellness brand dedicated to creating pleasurable, multi-sensory experiences for consumers. Established in 2016, Satisfyer set the tone within the industry, proclaiming that sexual health is for everyone, regardless of their sexual preference, socio-economic background, age, gender or skill level. Available in more than 100 countries, with over 200 products and over 470 design awards, Satisfyer offers the most comprehensive and robust assortment of high-quality devices, all at accessible prices. Satisfyer leads the category in many countries, due to its marquee product, the Pro 2 Generation 2, which is the most sold sexual wellness device in the world. For more information, please visit www.satisfyer.com .

