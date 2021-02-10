Fun, fresh air and sunshine - organize life's simple joys with UniKeep's Spring Binder Kit collection

The collection includes UniKeep's Garden Journal Kit, Camping Journal and Fitness Tracker mini-binders. UniKeep's hobby and collection binder kits include organizing page protectors, dividers and themed content pages that fit inside colorful, digitally printed, themed case binders. The case-style binder snaps closed to prevent loss and damage to contents.

"Hobbies make us more interesting. And they help our brains work better. The provide a sense of flow, make us feel happy and accomplished. When we take our hobbies outdoors in fresh air and sunshine, it's even better. And who couldn't use more of that now?" said Mickey Cole, President of UniKeep.

UniKeep's Spring Activity binder collection includes:

UniKeep's Gardening Planning and Tracking Journal functions as an organizer, planner and a creative journal. This best seller features decorative printed pages for logging tasks, weather results and blooms plus archival-safe page protectors with pockets for photos and notes.

UniKeep binders provide a single-source storage system for hobbyists and collectors that allows easy accessibility with a snap-closing, portable case. The binders' poly rings or standard metal rings and case binder allow users to easily switch out items and purchase additional accessory pages to hold even more collectibles.

UniKeep binders are made in the USA of 100% polypropylene and are recyclable. Proudly made in Ohio, the binder kits can be purchased online at www.unikeep.com or on Amazon and are priced from $14.99. All orders are shipped for free.

