Fun Join App for Business Owners, Set to Launch

Fun Join, now catapulting into the TOP mobile app for camps, fitness, recreational programs, and fun service businesses, is open for qualified pre-launch users on November 1, 2022.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated registration and management application, Fun Join, has announced an official launch date of January 2, 2023. As of November 1, 2022, Fun Join will accept a limited number of qualified operators for an exciting pre-launch phase. This mobile app is built for speed and efficiency – designed to save 10x the amount of time for business operators.

Engineered to provide service-based businesses with a streamlined approach to registration, management, and sales, Fun Join is a one-of-a-kind mobile application addressing a multitude of gaps in the market. The goal of the Fun Join app is to minimize the burden of registration and management by dramatically decreasing paperwork and administrative work time while simultaneously ensuring that critical tasks are just a few clicks away.

By balancing speed, functionality, and convenience, the application is set to transform the way that recreational programs, camps, classes, youth organizations, and other fun service-based organizations do business. Fun Join combines a mobile app, administrative panel, and customer website (built for mobile), providing three robust platforms for a well-rounded solution. Other similar software competitors failed to meet the new mobile demands and needs of employees and administrators. Fun Join has developed a faster, fully integrated software that can truly fly on mobile devices.

Another key feature of the Fun Join solution is the ability to create and utilize credits and packages, rather than dollars, for customer-facing options. Administrators can customize various credit options, and customers can pre-purchase credits when and where they want. This unique approach has proven to increase sales by 30% in live pretesting. Today's customers seem to want more freedom and flexibility to control their schedules and bookings – Fun Join makes that possible.

The sleek Fun Join App (available in the App Store and Google Play) also enables business employees to complete daily tasks in seconds, improving overall efficiency and keeping the focus on an exceptional customer experience. The intuitive design is elegant for collecting payments, checking-in participants, accessing customer data, and managing customer reservations.

Fun Join is looking for innovative operators for its pre-launch period, which begins November 1, 2022, and offering specialized pricing and incentive for qualified businesses.

Additional details about Fun Join can be found on their website at https://funjoin.com.

About Fun Join: When CEO and founder Allen D. King (based in Los Angeles) could not find the right mobile software to suit the needs of his growing business, he decided to create one - and thus, Fun Join was born. After three years of software development, real-world testing, and perfecting, the Fun Join app is now set for launch. Designed to deliver a mobile experience that serves customers, staff, and administrators the flexibility and convenience they desire, that has been missing in this market.

For more information about Fun Join, please contact Allen King at (310) 745-9186 or [email protected].

