Fun Services Announces Full Integration of Cliffhanger Productions Amusements Operations Beginning 2026

TOTOWA, N.J., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun Services is proud to announce the full transition and integration of Cliffhanger Productions Amusements operations under the Fun Services brand, effective January 1, 2026.

Following the acquisition of Cliffhanger Productions Amusements contracts in 2023, Fun Services has continued to operate and service events under the Cliffhanger name during a multi-year transition period. Beginning in 2026, all clients, events, and bookings will be managed directly through Fun Services.

This transition marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality amusement rentals, event services, and customer support across the region.

"Over the past few years, we've worked closely with Cliffhanger clients to ensure a seamless experience," said Anthony Lombardi III, CEO of Fun Services. "As we move into 2026, we're excited to officially bring all operations to Fun Services, allowing us to expand offerings, streamline service, and continue building strong relationships with our clients."

Fun Services will continue to provide the same popular attractions and event equipment that clients have come to expect, including:

Mechanical rides

Carnival game trailers

Inflatables

Full-service event setups

Clients can expect enhanced booking processes, expanded inventory options, and continued reliability backed by the Fun Services team.

Anthony Lombardi, Owner of Fun Services, added, "This transition allows us to grow while maintaining the quality and consistency that Cliffhanger clients are used to. Our focus remains on making every event successful, safe, and memorable."

All existing contracts and relationships will be honored, with no disruption to scheduled events. Clients will now work directly with Fun Services for all future bookings, inquiries, and event planning needs.

For more information or to book an event, please contact:

Fun Services

(973) 450-9610

[email protected]

https://eventsbyfunservices.com

SOURCE Events by Fun Services