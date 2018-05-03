Fun Spot America Announces Expansion to Their Atlanta Property's Rides and Attractions

ATLANTA, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun Spot America, a family-owned theme park with a history dating back to 1969 in the industry, is pleased to announce an expansion to their Atlanta location. The property's first project is the construction of the Samson Monster Track. As part of a $2 million-dollar investment, Fun Spot America is developing this new multi-level go-kart track.

Fun Spot America has also added new bumper boats and new laser tag as well as new video games to the arcade game room. In addition, as part of the improvements, the company has included a new point of sale/ticketing system and infrastructure.

"We are excited to have launched construction on the new Samson Monster track and our various other improvements to our Atlanta property," says John Arie Jr., CEO of Fun Spot America. "Once completed, this go-kart track will be the first of its kind in the state and definitely fun for the whole family. I am inviting the media to come out this weekend and I will give tours and talk about the expansion plans and maybe have a friendly race or two."

Fun Spot America Atlanta offers thrill rides, arcade games, Laser Tag, three mini-golf courses, fast-paced go-kart tracks and fun for adults and kids alike. The property is located in Fayetteville, Georgia, just eight miles south of the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

To learn more about Fun Spot America's Atlanta location as well as the company's other properties in Orlando and Kissimmee, visit Fun-Spot.com.

Fun Spot America Theme Parks are family-owned theme parks with locations in Orlando, Kissimmee and Atlanta. It boasts unique, patented multi-leveled go-kart tracks, arcades, roller coasters and family, kiddie and thrill rides. The company uses the hashtag #HappyTogether on social media. For more information, visit Fun-Spot.com.

