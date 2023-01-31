Fun Town RV Hosts the 5th Annual DFW RV Party Inside AT&T Stadium

www.dfwrvparty.com

FORT WORTH, Texas , Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun Town RV has released the dates for its 5th annual DFW RV Party inside AT&T Stadium, Arlington Texas. The DFW RV Party has quickly become the premier RV Show in the DFW Metroplex. The show footprint will continue to be massive, including the entire football field as well as the Miller Lite House Plaza, and an entire parking lot. There will be live music, as well as games, door prizes, product demonstrations, and the very latest RV models on the market. All inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys! Admission is free!

The show runs from 10 am - 7 pm on March 9th-11th and 10 am - 5 pm Sunday on March 12th. For more information and schedules visit www.DFWRVPARTY.com

Hosted by Fun Town RV, the largest RV retail chain in Texas, the DFW RV Party will showcase hundreds of the newest brands and models including some that have never been shown anywhere in the world. Factory and Banking representatives will be on hand, with special programs and discounts so incredible you may never see them again.

The greatest thing that sets this Party apart from other RV Shows is it is a party. Starting with no parking or entry fees, as soon as you step through the gates you will be greeted by 100's of products from tons of vendors, and be able to be a part of visits from former and current Dallas Cowboy players, the world-famous Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, and mascot Rowdy. To top this party off further, there will be a very special guest who will get things even more ramped up. Fun Town RV has invited none other than the Nature Boy, Ric Flair to drop by and say "Wooooo".

"We wanted to do something more than just a normal RV show. In fact, I believe that no one should ever have to pay to shop for an RV ever again. This event should be considered an RV Party. That is why we are offering free parking, free admission, door prizes, and family fun for all. It is our privilege to host the RV community, the Cowboys Nation, and everyone in the Great State of Texas and to have the chance to show them why they should become a part of the Fun Town Family," said Jarrod "The Mayor" McGhee CEO and Owner of Fun Town RV.

"The Cowboys have helped make this event special with player autograph sessions, ultimate fan experiences, Rowdy and Cheerleaders available to interact with everyone during the Party," McGhee continues. "Anytime you get the chance to partner with a world-class organization like the Dallas Cowboys and the Jones family it is an honor and a privilege. The fact that our company started in 2010 with a very humble beginning and has now grown to an organization that can host an event like this, with a venue like AT&T stadium makes me as proud as I can be."

All show pricing will be honored at all Fun Town RV retail locations in Cleburne, Corsicana, Rockwall, Denton, Giddings, Waco, Houston, Conroe, San Angelo, Oklahoma, and Tyler. San Antonio, and Illinois.

